QS World University MBA Rankings 2024 Global: 10 Indian IIMs in Top 250, Check Details Here

QS World University Rankings 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has achieved the highest rank by securing the 48th rank with the overall score of 68.5 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2024 for Global MBA and Business Master's programme. As per the released list, the Stanford Graduate School of Business has topped the list followed by the Penn (Wharton), Harvard Business School, and London Business School in the second, third, and fourth positions. As per the recent updates, 10 Indian MBA colleges are among the top 250 institutes in Asia.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for the academic year 2024 were released today: October 26, 2023, for the MBA courses. In the QS Global Full-Time MBA Rankings 2024, IIM Bangalore has shown progress in this year's QS world rankings from 50th in 2023 rankings to 48th in 2024. IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta stand at the 53rd and 59th ranks respectively.

This year, IIM Ahmedabad and the Indian School of Business have secured their places in the top 50 for QS’ entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes indicator. While IIM Ahmedabad stands at 33rd, and 2nd in Asia, the Indian School of Business has been ranked 43rd and 5th best in Asia.

As per the given details on the official website, IIM Bangalore is the only Indian MBA institute among the top 50 for return on investment (ROI), in which it is positioned at the 31st rank. It is also the national leader for thought leadership but does not place among the top 50, ranking 57th overall.

QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 Indian IIMs

Check the list below:

Name of University QS Rankings 2024 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore 48 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad 53 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta 59 Indian School of Business 78 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore 151-200 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow 151-200 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur 151-200 International Management Institute Delhi 201-250 Management Development Institute Gurgaon 201-250 XLRI- Xavier School of Management 201-250 International Management Institute - Kolkata 251

