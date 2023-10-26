QS World University MBA Rankings 2024 Global: 10 Indian IIMs in Top 250, Check Details Here

  1. Home
QS World Ranking 2024: IIM Bangalore has secured the highest rank by securing the 48th rank with an overall score of 68.5 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2024 for Global MBA and Business Master's course. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 26, 2023 10:23 IST
QS World University Rankings 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has achieved the highest rank by securing the 48th rank with the overall score of 68.5 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2024 for Global MBA and Business Master's programme. As per the released list, the Stanford Graduate School of Business has topped the list followed by the Penn (Wharton), Harvard Business School, and London Business School in the second, third, and fourth positions. As per the recent updates, 10 Indian MBA colleges are among the top 250 institutes in Asia.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for the academic year 2024 were released today: October 26, 2023, for the MBA courses. In the QS Global Full-Time MBA Rankings 2024, IIM Bangalore has shown progress in this year's QS world rankings from 50th in 2023 rankings to 48th in 2024. IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta stand at the 53rd and 59th ranks respectively.

This year, IIM Ahmedabad and the Indian School of Business have secured their places in the top 50 for QS’ entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes indicator. While IIM Ahmedabad stands at 33rd, and 2nd in Asia, the Indian School of Business has been ranked 43rd and 5th best in Asia.

As per the given details on the official website, IIM Bangalore is the only Indian MBA institute among the top 50 for return on investment (ROI), in which it is positioned at the 31st rank. It is also the national leader for thought leadership but does not place among the top 50, ranking 57th overall.

QS Global MBA Rankings 2024 Indian IIMs 

IIM Bangalore has been placed at 48th rank the highest rank by securing the 48th rank globally in the QS World University Rankings 2024. Check the list below:

Name of University

QS Rankings 2024

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore

48

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

53

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta

59

Indian School of Business

78

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore

151-200

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow

151-200

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur

151-200

International Management Institute Delhi

201-250

Management Development Institute Gurgaon

201-250

XLRI- Xavier School of Management

201-250

International Management Institute - Kolkata

251

