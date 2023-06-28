QS Rankings 2024: IIT Bombay Ranks Among Top 150 Universities Worldwide, IIT Delhi Joins Top 200

QS World Ranking 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has achieved the highest rank by securing the 149th position globally in the QS World University Rankings 2024. This is the first time in eight years that an Indian higher education institution has made it to the top 150 list. IIT Bombay has shown progress in this year's QS world rankings compared to its position last year, where it held the 172nd spot.

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore achieved this feat in 2016 with a ranking of 147th. IISc was the best Indian institution last year, it fell 70 positions from 155th rank to 225th ranking this year. It now stands as the third-highest-ranked Indian institution.

Among the top 300 rankings, a total of six Indian institutes are there, showcasing the country's academic prowess. IIT Delhi has secured the 197th position whereas IIT Kharagpur secured the 271st position, followed by IIT Kanpur at 278th, and IIT Madras at 285th.

QS World Ranking 2024: Check Top 10 Indian Universities in QS Quacquarelli Symonds Rankings

Similarly, IIT Delhi dropped from 174th to 197th, IIT Kanpur from 264th to 278th, and IIT Madras from 250th to 285th, among other institutions that experienced similar declines. Check list of top 10 India universities that have been ranked as per the QS World Ranking 2024:

Name of University QS Rankings 2024 QS Rankings 2023 IIT Bombay 149 172 IIT Delhi 197 174 IISc Bangalore 225 155 IIT Kharagpur 271 270 IIT Kanpur 278 264 IIT Madras 285 250 IIT Guwahati 364 384 IIT Roorkee 369 369 University of Delhi 407 521-530 Anna University 427 551-560

Indian Universities in QS World Rankings 2024

The QS world ranking list featured 45 Indian universities, including four new universities: the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Chitkara University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, and the Indian Statistical Institute, this year. Also, 13 Indian universities rank lower than the previous edition, while an equal number remains unchanged. Meanwhile, 15 institutions rank higher this year, with an academic reputation as the indicator where most institutions (28 out of 41, excluding the new entries) have improved.

QS World Ranking 2024: Top 10 World Universities

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US topped the World University Ranking for the twelfth consecutive time this year, followed closely by UK’s Cambridge University and Oxford University. Check list below:

Name of University QS Rankings 2024 QS Rankings 2023 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US 1 1 University of Cambridge, UK 2 2 Oxford University, UK 3 4 Harvard University, US 4 5 Stanford University, US 5 3 Imperial College London, UK 6 6 ETH Zurich 7 9 National University of Singapore 8 11 University College London 9 8 University of California 10 27

QS Rankings Methodology: What are the changes in QS Ranking 2024 this year?

The ranking agency introduced three new parameters: sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network, each carrying a weightage of 5%. These additions were made to the existing six parameters. To accommodate the three new indicators, QS made adjustments to the importance assigned to the existing methodology. The weightage given to the academic reputation indicator has been lowered from 40% to 30%. Similarly, the emphasis on faculty-student ratio has also been decreased from 15% to 10% and the significance attributed to the employer reputation indicator has been increased from 10% to 15%.

Parameters Weightage in 2024 Change of previous editions Academic Reputation 30% 10% deducted Employer Reputation 15% 5% added Faculty Student Ratio 10% 10% deducted Citations Per Faculty 20% No change Internation Faculty Ratio 5% No change International Research Network 5% No change International Student Network 5% New Employment Outcomes 10% New

