THE Asia Rankings 2023: IISc Bangalore Best Among India Leading Institute, 18 Indian Universities In Top 200, Check List Here

THE Asia Rankings 2023: This year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has secured the top position among Indian universities in Times Higher Education’s (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023. According to THE Asia Rankings 2023 press release, India has one university in the top 50, four universities in the top 100, and a total of 18 universities in the top 200 this year. IISc has been ranked 48th, and the second ranked university in India is also from Karnataka: JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, which comes 68th.

The list has been topped by China’s Tsinghua University and Peking University. The National University of Singapore ranked third. In terms of the number of universities featured in THE Asian rankings, India secures the third position with 75 universities listed. Japan holds the first position with 117 universities, followed by China with 95 universities.

THE Asia University Rankings 2023: Top 10 Indian Universities

Last year, a total of 17 higher education institutions were included in the top 200 rankings. This year, joining the top 200 rankings for the first time, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences at the 77th position. Additionally, Mahatma Gandhi University secures the 95th spot in this year's rankings. Check top 10 Indian Universities in THE Asian University rankings:

Rank Indian Universities Names 48th Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore 68th JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru 77th Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences 95th Mahatma Gandhi University 106th International Institue of Information Technology, Hyderabad 111th Alagappa University 113th Saveetha University 128th Jamia Millia Islamia 131st Indian Institue of Technology Ropar 137th Indraprastha Institue of Information Technology Delhi

THE Asian Rankings 2023: Top 10 Universities with Scores

Tsinghua University in China has topped the ranking and has retained its top spot for the fourth year. In second place is Peking University, China, which is second for the fourth year in a row too. Check list of top 10 universities, as per Times Higher Education’s Asia University Rankings 2023:

Rank Name of Universities Scores 1st Tsinghua University, China 88.22 2nd Peking University, China 87.83 3rd National University of Singapore Singapore 87.24 4th University of Hong Kong 80.15 5th Nanyang Technological University, Singapore 79.26 6th Chinese University of Hong Kong 76.17 7th The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology 75.38 8th The University of Tokyo, Japan 75.0 9th Fudan University, China 73.4 10th Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China 73.4

THE Asian Rankings 2023

THE Asia University Rankings is an annual ranking that assesses universities in Asia based on performance indicators similar to those used in the 'World University Rankings' by THE (Times Higher Education). The ranking includes a total of 669 universities in its 11th edition, which is an increase from the 616 universities ranked in the previous year. It's worth noting that the rankings cover 31 countries and regions, spanning from Turkey in the west to Japan in the east.

