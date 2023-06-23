THE Asia Rankings 2023: IISc Bangalore Best Among India Leading Institute, 18 Indian Universities In Top 200, Check List Here

  1. Home
THE Asian University Rankings 2023: IISc has emerged as the highest-ranked Indian institution in the Times High Education Asia University Rankings 2023. The 2nd ranked university in India is from JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru. Check top 10 universities in India here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 23, 2023 14:03 IST
THE Asia Rankings 2023: This year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has secured the top position among Indian universities in Times Higher Education’s (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023. According to THE Asia Rankings 2023 press release, India has one university in the top 50, four universities in the top 100, and a total of 18 universities in the top 200 this year. IISc has been ranked 48th, and the second ranked university in India is also from Karnataka: JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, which comes 68th.

The list has been topped by China’s Tsinghua University and Peking University. The National University of Singapore ranked third. In terms of the number of universities featured in THE Asian rankings, India secures the third position with 75 universities listed. Japan holds the first position with 117 universities, followed by China with 95 universities. 

THE Asia University Rankings 2023: Top 10 Indian Universities

Last year, a total of 17 higher education institutions were included in the top 200 rankings. This year, joining the top 200 rankings for the first time, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences at the 77th position. Additionally, Mahatma Gandhi University secures the 95th spot in this year's rankings. Check top 10 Indian Universities in THE Asian University rankings: 

Rank

Indian Universities Names

48th

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

68th

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru

77th

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences 

95th

Mahatma Gandhi University

106th 

International Institue of Information Technology, Hyderabad

111th

Alagappa University 

113th 

Saveetha University 

128th 

Jamia Millia Islamia

131st

Indian Institue of Technology Ropar

137th

Indraprastha Institue of Information Technology Delhi

THE Asian Rankings 2023: Top 10 Universities with Scores

Tsinghua University in China has topped the ranking and has retained its top spot for the fourth year. In second place is Peking University, China, which is second for the fourth year in a row too. Check list of top 10 universities, as per Times Higher Education’s Asia University Rankings 2023:

Rank

Name of Universities

Scores 

1st

Tsinghua University, China

88.22

2nd

Peking University, China

87.83

3rd

National University of Singapore Singapore

87.24

4th

University of Hong Kong

80.15

5th

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore 

79.26

6th

Chinese University of Hong Kong

76.17

7th

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

75.38

8th

The University of Tokyo, Japan

75.0

9th

Fudan University, China

73.4

10th

Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China 

73.4

THE Asian Rankings 2023 

THE Asia University Rankings is an annual ranking that assesses universities in Asia based on performance indicators similar to those used in the 'World University Rankings' by THE (Times Higher Education). The ranking includes a total of 669 universities in its 11th edition, which is an increase from the 616 universities ranked in the previous year. It's worth noting that the rankings cover 31 countries and regions, spanning from Turkey in the west to Japan in the east.

