NIRF Rankings 2023 Released on June 5: IIT Madras Retains Rank 1 Despite Less Score Compared to Last Year, Check List Here

NIRF Rankings 2023 OUT: IIT Madras retains its top position in the NIRF rating of engineering institutions for the fifth consecutive year, despite securing less score. AIIMS Delhi takes first place in the medical category. Check overall NIRF rankings 2023 here

Updated: Jun 5, 2023 14:32 IST
NIRF Rankings 2023: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings today. IIT Madras has retained its rank 1 under the overall category for the fifth consecutive year and the best engineering institute for the eighth consecutive year. Despite less score in comparison to last year (86.69 vs 87.59), the institution retained its top position. 

The top management college is IIM-Ahmedabad, however, three engineering colleges are under the top 10 B-school category. Under the best university category, IISc Bangalore has topped the university rankings followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia. On the other hand, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi took first place in the medical institute category, followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

NIRF Overall Rankings 2023 VS 2022 

A total number of 5,543 unique institutions participated in this year's ranking under overall category-specific and/or domain-specific rankings for India Rankings 2023. In all, 8,686 applications for ranking were made by 5,543 unique institutions under various categories/domains including 2,478 in the overall category, 1,314 in Engineering, and 2,746 in General Degree Colleges. Check 2023 vs 2022 overall NIRF rankings: 

                                          NIRF Ranking 2023 Vs 2022 Overall

Name

City

State

NIRF Score 2023

Rank

NIRF Score 2022

NIRF Ranking 2022

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

86.69

1

87.59

1

Indian Institute of Science

Bengaluru

Karnataka

83.09

2

83.57

2

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

New Delhi

Delhi

82.16

3

82.22

4

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Mumbai

Maharashtra

81.28

4

82.35

3

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh

77.23

5

77.83

5

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

New Delhi

Delhi

72.14

6

82.22

9

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Kharagpur

West Bengal

71.82

7

75.94

6

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Roorkee

Uttarakhand

71.66

8

71.48

7

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Guwahati

Assam

68.78

9

69.75

8

Jawaharlal Nehru University

New Delhi

Delhi

67.44

10

67.25

10

NIRF Ranking 2023: Delhi institutes dominate NIRF College Rankings

This time too, colleges in Delhi maintained their dominance in the ranking of colleges with five out of the first 10 colleges from Delhi. This time, there are three institutes from Delhi in the overall category, namely IIT Delhi, AIIMS Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).  IIT Delhi has been ranked third, AIIMS Delhi is ranked at sixth spot and JNU is ranked at the tenth spot. 

NIRF Engineering Ranking 2023: IIT Madras Top Engineering College

Like in the previous years, this time too, IITs have dominated the top 10 list of NIRF rankings 2023 in the engineering category. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has grabbed the number one position. The second position has been bagged by IIT-Delhi followed by IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Roorkee.

What are the parameters used for NIRF Ranking 2023? 

The institutes are given a rank based on these five broad categories (mentioned below) and their weightage on a scale of 10 has been provided below: 

Sl. No

Parameter

Marks

Weightage

1

Teaching, Learning & Resources

100

0.30

2

Research and Professional Practice

100

0.30

3

Graduation Outcome

100

0.20

4

Outreach and Inclusivity

100

0.10

5

Perception

100

0.10

