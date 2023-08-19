DU Admission 2023: Delhi University CSAS mid-entry registration ends today, get link here

DU Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will end the undergraduate mid-entry registration for candidates today - August 19, 203. Candidates who could not register through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal can apply for admission to various undergraduate (UG) programmes through the mid-entry window at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Those applying through mid-entry windows will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. The registration for mid-entry began on August 17. Through this provision of mid-entry, the candidates can apply to CSAS phase 1 or could not complete phase 2 will be able to participate in the third round of DU CSAS.

How to apply for mid-entry for DU Admission 2023?

The official states” Candidates who got rejected due to wrong subject mapping will also be able to correct their subject mapping and complete Phase 2 through the provision of Mid Entry.” They can go through the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link for submitting a fresh application

Step 3: Enter basic details to register

Step 4: Now, login credentials will be generated

Step 5: Login and fill up the form

Step 6: Review and submit the DU application form

Step 7: Also, take a printout for future references

Delhi University CSAS UG Mid-entry Admission 2023

The admissions through the DU CSAS UG mid-entry will be based on seat availability as per the university. The candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS phase 1 or phase 2 or could not complete phase 2 will be able to participate in the mid-entry round of DU admission according to the university.

It is important to note that the DU mid-entry option is not applicable for certain categories, including ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota, Performance-Based Programs (BA(H) Music, BSc (PE, HE&S)), and Practical-based Programmes (BFA).

DU Mid-Entry Admission Process 2023

Candidates who apply through the CSAS UG 2023 mid-way will not have any claim to the seats allocated to initially registered candidates. The mid-way admissions will be subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other CSAS norms. Additionally, seats allocated through the mid-entry window will not be upgraded in any subsequent allocation rounds.

Once a seat is allocated to a candidate through the mid-entry process, it becomes mandatory for the candidate to accept the allocated seat. Failure to accept the allotted seat will result in the candidate forfeiting their right to seek admission to the University of Delhi.

Also Read: JNU UG Admission 2023 3rd Merit List on August 22, Check Schedule Here