JNU UG Admission 2023 3rd Merit List on August 22, Check Schedule Here

JNU 3rd Merit List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University is conducting admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the university. The university announced the second merit list on August 16, 2023, and candidates were given time until August 18, 2023, to complete the pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of the second list.

JNU will be announcing the third merit list for the undergraduate programmes on August 22, 2023. Candidates who are yet to be allotted seats in the admission rounds for undergraduate programmes can visit the official website of JNU to check the 3rd merit list and complete the admission process.

JNU will be releasing the 3rd merit list on the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for undergraduate admissions will be able to check the 3rd merit list by entering the application number and password in the merit list link provided.

JNU UG Admission 2023 3rd Round Schedule

Particulars Date Publication of third merit lists and supernumerary seats for admissions August 22, 2023 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of third merit Lists and supernumerary seat August 22 to 24, 2023 Physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates i) For B.A. (Hons.) ii) For Certificate of Proficiency (COP)





August 28 to 30, 2023 August 31, 2023

How to Check JNU UG Merit List 2023

The JNU UG 3rd merit list will be released on the admission portal of JNU. To check the merit list students are required to log in through the link provided. Follow the steps provided here to check the 3rd merit list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU

Step 2: Click on the admission window

Step 3: Click on the 3rd merit list link

Step 4: Login using the application number and date of birth

Step 5: Download the merit list for further reference

Also Read: JNU UG Admission 2023 Second Cut-off List Released for BA, BSc Courses; Download Here