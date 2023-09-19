DU Special Spot Round 2023 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Register Here

DU UG Special Spot Round 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will close the registration window for the special spot round admission for UG courses tomorrow, September 20, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can register themselves by visiting the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates are required to enter the necessary details in the login window to get themselves registered. As per the given schedule, the seat allocation for the special spot round will be released on September 21, 2023, at 10 am. Shortlisted candidates need to accept the allocated seat between September 21 and 22, 2023. The colleges will verify and accept the online applications from September 21 to 23, 2023. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is September 24, 2023, till 4.59 pm.

DU UG Special Spot Admission 2023 Schedule

Candidates appearing for the Delhi University special spot round 2023 for UG programmes can check the complete schedule in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date to apply for DU UG special spot round September 20, 2023 Announcement of seat allotment September 21, 2023, at 10 am Candidates need to accept the allocated seat September 21 and 22, 2023 Colleges to verify and accept the online applications September 21 to 23, 2023 Last date of online payment of admission fees September 24, 2023, till 4.59 pm

How to apply for DU Special Spot Round 2023?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to fill out the DU special spot round registration form 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Now, Click on the UG admissions tab

Step 3: A new login window will displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked and submit

Step 5: Go through the entire application form and make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 6: Download the DU UG special spot round application confirmation page for future use

