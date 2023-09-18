UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link To Download Here

UPTAC Counselling 2023: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is all set to announce the seat allotment results for the AKTU Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) round 1 today: September 18, 2023. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check and download their results through the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The counselling committee will release the seat allocation results for the BTech and BArch programmes. Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the result login window to get their results. As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates need to make the payment of the seat confirmation fee between September 18 and 20, 2023.

AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Results Expected By Late Evening

As per the recent updates, the AKTU UPTAC counselling 2023 seat allotment results for BTech and BArch programmes are expected to be released by late evening today: September 18, 2023. Candidates can check the image of the official website below:

AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the UPTAC counselling 2023 round 1 in the table below:

Events Dates Publication of the seat allotment result September 18, 2023 Payment of seat confirmation September 18 and 20, 2023 Online willingness (Freeze/Float) September 18 and 20, 2023

How to check the AKTU UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 for BTech and BArch courses?

Candidates can get their UPTAC 2023 round 1 seat allocation status in online mode, once available. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary login details in the result window

Step 5: The UPTAC round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the result and download it for future use

