CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam 2023-24: Last Date For LOC Submission Extended, Check Official Notice Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) shared an official notification and informed that the last date for the submission of the list of candidates (LOC) for class 10 and Class 12 exams for academic session 2023-24 has been extended. As per the notice, the deadline for the submission of the LOC for CBSE board exams is September 28, 2023. Candidates can check the detailed notification through the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Earlier, the last date to complete the submission for the CBSE board exams 2023-24 for class 10 and 12 students was September 18, 2023. As per the given schedule, the list of candidates with a late fee can submitted from September 29 to October 5, 2023.

CBSE LOC 2024 Dates

The board officials informed that considering the various representations received from schools, the schedule of the list of candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023-24 has been extended in the below-given schedule.

Fee slab Extended scheduled dates For fee payment Without late fee Till September 28, 2023 Date of finalization of data +4 days With late fee September 29 to October 5, 2023 Date of finalization of data +4 days

How to fill out the CBSE class 10, 12 list of candidates?

The CBSE LOC (list of the candidates) can be submitted through the e-Pariksha link provided on the official website. They can check the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register available

Step 3: Enter the necessary login details such as user id, password and security pin

Step 4: Submit and fill out the registration form

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for future use

