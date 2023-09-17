CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam 2023-24: Last Date For LOC Submission Extended, Check Official Notice Here

  1. Home
CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE has extended the last date for the submission of the list of candidates (LOC) for class 10 and Class 12 exams for academic session 2023-24. Candidates can check the detailed notification at cbse.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 17, 2023 17:21 IST
CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) shared an official notification and informed that the last date for the submission of the list of candidates (LOC) for class 10 and Class 12 exams for academic session 2023-24 has been extended. As per the notice, the deadline for the submission of the LOC for CBSE board exams is September 28, 2023. Candidates can check the detailed notification through the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Earlier, the last date to complete the submission for the CBSE board exams 2023-24 for class 10 and 12 students was September 18, 2023. As per the given schedule, the list of candidates with a late fee can submitted from September 29 to October 5, 2023. 

CBSE LOC 2024

CBSE LOC 2024 Dates

The board officials informed that considering the various representations received from schools, the schedule of the list of candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023-24 has been extended in the below-given schedule.   

Fee slab

Extended scheduled dates

For fee payment

Without late fee

Till September 28, 2023

Date of finalization of data +4 days 

With late fee

September 29 to October 5, 2023

Date of finalization of data +4 days 

How to fill out the CBSE class 10, 12 list of candidates? 

The CBSE LOC (list of the candidates) can be submitted through the e-Pariksha link provided on the official website. They can check the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register available 

Step 3: Enter the necessary login details such as user id, password and security pin

Step 4: Submit and fill out the registration form

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for future use

