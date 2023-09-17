TN NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Know How To Check Here

TN NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result: The Directorate Of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu has released the seat allotment results for the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -undergraduate (TN NEET UG 2023) mop-up round today: September 17, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the mop-up round counselling can check and download their results by visiting the official website - tnmedicalselection.net.

The seat allotment results have been released for the admission into MBBS/BDS degree courses through government quota 7.5% reservation and government, management quota (inclusive minority and NRI lapsed) for the academic year of 2023. Candidates need to enter the required login credentials to get their seat allotment orders.

TN MBBS/BDS (GOVERNMENT QUOTA 7.5% RESERVATION 2023 - 2024) - Direct Link

TN MBBS/BDS Government & Management Quota (incl. Minority & NRI Lapsed) 2023 - Direct Link

How to check the Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS Mop-up round seat allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check their seat allocation results for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG mop-up round counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Click on the UG courses tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the direct links to check the seat allotment results

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials in the provided space

Step 5: Submit and check the TN NEET UG mop-up round seat allocation result

Step 6: Download the results for future use

