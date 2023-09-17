TS ICET 1st Phase Seat Allotment Result 2023 Announced, Get Direct Link Here

TS ICET 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE ) has announced the seat allotment results for the TS ICET round 1 counselling today, September 17, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the seat allotment process can check and download their results through the official website - tscicet.nic.in.

In order to download the seat allotment order, candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as login id number, TSICET hall ticket number, password, date of birth, and security captcha code in the candidate's portal.

As per the given schedule, candidates can make the payment of the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting through the official website between September 17 and 20, 2023. The online filling of basic information of the TS ICET 2023 final phase of the counselling, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection or helpline centre will begin from September 22, 2023.

TS ICET 2023 Seat Allotment Result Round 1 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to check and download the TS ICET 2023 seat allotment result for Round 1 online?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to download the TS ICET 2023 round 1 seat allotment results.

Step 1: Visit the official website - tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the TS ICET 2023 seat allotment result available

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as required and submit

Step 5: The TS ICET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download the seat allotment result and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

