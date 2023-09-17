AIIMS INI CET 2024 Registration Commences, Check Schedule Here

AIIMS INI CET January 2024 Registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has commenced the registrations for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 session in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the admission to Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2024 session can register through the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 is October 5, 2023. The last date to check the registration status and correction of the rejected images is October 7, 2023. The final status of accepted registration and basic information can be checked by October 8, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the AIIMS INICET exam for the January session 2024 on November 5, 2023.

AIIMS INICET January 2024 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the AIIMS INICET January session 2024 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to apply for AIIMS INI CET January 2024 session October 5, 2023 (by 5 pm) Last date to check the registration status and correction of the rejected images October 7, 2023 Final status of accepted registration and basic information October 8, 2023 AIIMS INI CET January 2024 session exam November 5, 2023

How to apply for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 session online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the academic courses tab available on the page

Step 3: After this, click on the AIIMS INICET January 2024 direct link

Step 4: Register using the required details as asked

Step 5: Fill out the application form and submit the application fees

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Download the page and print a hard copy of it for future reference

