AIIMS INI CET 2024 Registration Commences, Check Schedule Here

AIIMS INI CET January 2024:  AIIMS has started the registrations for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 session in online mode. Interested candidates can register through the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 17, 2023 12:03 IST
AIIMS INI CET January 2024 Registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has commenced the registrations for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 session in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the admission to Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2024 session can register through the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 is October 5, 2023. The last date to check the registration status and correction of the rejected images is October 7, 2023. The final status of accepted registration and basic information can be checked by October 8, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the AIIMS INICET exam for the January session 2024 on November 5, 2023.

AIIMS INI CET 2024 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIIMS INICET January 2024 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the AIIMS INICET January session 2024 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to apply for AIIMS INI CET January 2024 session

October 5, 2023 (by 5 pm)

Last date to check the registration status and correction of the rejected images

October 7, 2023

Final status of accepted registration and basic information

October 8, 2023

AIIMS INI CET January 2024 session exam

November 5, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to apply for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the AIIMS INICET January 2024 session online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the academic courses tab available on the page

Step 3: After this, click on the AIIMS INICET January 2024 direct link

Step 4: Register using the required details as asked 

Step 5: Fill out the application form and submit the application fees

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Download the page and print a hard copy of it for future reference

