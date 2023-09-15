TNDALU LLM Admission 2023: Application Commences, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

TNDALU LLM Admission 2023: Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has commenced the application process for its LLM programmes in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the postgraduate programmes offered at the university can fill out the application form through the official website - tndalu.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for the TNDALU LLM 2023 is September 30. Candidates need to make the online payment of the prescribed amount of the application fee to complete the registrations.

TNDALU LLM Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official notice here

Documents required for TNDALU LLM registration 2023

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them at the time of the TNDALU LLM 2023 form filling.

Mark sheets of class 10 and 12

Birth Certificate/Class 12 or Matriculation mark statement

Provisional Certificates

Permanent residence certificate (if required)

Special category reservation certificate (if any)

Community certificate (if any)

Mark sheets including consolidated mark statements for all the 3 years of the course

How to apply for TNDALU LLM 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register for TNDALU LLM admission 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - tndalu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the TNDALU LLM 2023 programme

Step 3: Register using the necessary details such as mobile number and email address

Step 4: Select the preferred programme

Step 5: Enter the details in the application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and click on the submit button to proceed

Step 7: Make the payment of the application fee

Step 8: Download the application confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for further use

