MP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the seat allotment result for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling mop-up round today: September 15, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can check their seat allotment status through the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges between September 16 to 21, 2023. The direct link for the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2023 mop up round counselling seat allotment result is given below.

MP NEET UG 2023 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link

Check MP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Opening and Closing Rank PDF

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop-Up Round Schedule

Candidates can go through the mop-up round dates for the Madhya Pradesh MBBS/ BDScounselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Publication of MP seat allotment result of the mop-up round September 15, 2023 Reporting/ Joining at allotted Medical/Dental college September 16 to 21, 2023

How to check MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Seat Allotment Status online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the seat allocation status from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the MP NEET UG 2023 mop up round seat allotment list

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf

Step 4: Download it for future reference

