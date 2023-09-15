IIT Guwahati Launches 1st Online Degree BSc (Hons) in Data Science and AI, Apply Until Sept 30

IIT Guwahati Online Degree Programme 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), has launched its 1st online degree programme in BSc (Hons) Data Science and AI. Candidates who are interested in applying for the degree programme can fill out the registration form through the application link provided here.

As per the given details, the last date to submit the application form is September 30, 2023. Candidates who have passed their class 12th or equivalent examination with at least 60% marks and Mathematics as one of the compulsory subjects can apply for this programme. The minimum duration of the programme is 4 years, it may be extended up to 8 years.

How to register for the IIT Guwahati online degree programme in BSc Hons Data Science and Artificial Intelligence?

Interested candidates can apply for the online degree course online. Check the steps below:

Step 1: Enter all the required details in the application form

Step 2: Enter all the required details in the application form

Step 3: Upload the documents and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 4: Save the google form application and submit

IIT Guwahati’s BSc Degree Programme Highlights

Candidates who are interested in applying for the IIT Guwahati’s online degree course can check the highlights given below:

This programme is designed to prepare students to meet the demands of the industry. After the completion, the students will be well-equipped with essential qualifications, skills, and resources to pursue various roles in the technology sector.

Students admitted to the programme may choose their pace and course of study. A student can register to a lesser number of courses than required in a given trimester.

The programme is designed for working professionals to enhance their skills in contemporary technologies as well as for those who have recently completed class 12.

The program facilitates an optional 4-week campus immersion plan for hands-on training at IIT Guwahati.

The programme has multi-entry and multi-exit options.

