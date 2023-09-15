IGNOU July 2023 Registration Extended With Late Fees, Check Official Tweet Here

  1. Home
IGNOU July 2023 Registrations: IGNOU has extended the last date to register for the July session 2023 online. Candidates who are yet to register can apply at ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 14:03 IST
IGNOU July Registrations 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to register for fresh admission/re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/ online mode for the July session till September 20, 2023. Those candidates who have not registered yet and wish to apply can fill out the registration through the official websites - ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates are required to submit the prescribed amount of the registration fee along with the late fees of Rs 200 after uploading the valid documents in the given format. They can check all the important instructions available on the website before applying for the IGNOU July session fresh admissions.

IGNOU July 2023 Registration Direct Links

Candidates can click on the direct links mentioned below to complete the IGNOU July session registrations for the academic year 2023.

Particulars

Direct Links

ODL/ Distance programmes

Click Here

Online programmes

Click Here

Re-registration

Click Here

Check the official Tweet below:

How to fill out the IGNOU July 2023 session registration form?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to register for the IGNOU July session 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct links to register for IGNOU July 2023 

Step 3: Select the application link as per your choice

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked 

Step 5: Upload all the documents in the given format

Step 6: Submit the prescribed amount of the registration fee and save

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference

