IGNOU July 2023 Registration Extended With Late Fees, Check Official Tweet Here

IGNOU July Registrations 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to register for fresh admission/re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/ online mode for the July session till September 20, 2023. Those candidates who have not registered yet and wish to apply can fill out the registration through the official websites - ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Candidates are required to submit the prescribed amount of the registration fee along with the late fees of Rs 200 after uploading the valid documents in the given format. They can check all the important instructions available on the website before applying for the IGNOU July session fresh admissions.
IGNOU July 2023 Registration Direct Links
Candidates can click on the direct links mentioned below to complete the IGNOU July session registrations for the academic year 2023.
|
Particulars
|
Direct Links
|
ODL/ Distance programmes
|
Online programmes
|
Re-registration
September 15, 2023
How to fill out the IGNOU July 2023 session registration form?
Candidates can go through the below-given steps to register for the IGNOU July session 2023 in online mode.
Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Now, click on the direct links to register for IGNOU July 2023
Step 3: Select the application link as per your choice
Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked
Step 5: Upload all the documents in the given format
Step 6: Submit the prescribed amount of the registration fee and save
Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference
