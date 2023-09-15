  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Haryana UHSR 2023 Seat Allotment List For Round 3 Released, Raise Objections Till 5 PM Today

Haryana UHSR 2023 Seat Allotment List For Round 3 Released, Raise Objections Till 5 PM Today

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: DMER Haryana has issued the provisional merit list for the Haryana NEET UG round 3 today: September 15, 2023. Candidates can download the seat allotment pdf at uhsrugcounselling.com. Get the PDF here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 13:18 IST
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has released the provisional merit list cum allotment of seats of the candidates who have applied for MBBS/BDS in Govt./Govt. aided and private medical/dental colleges in the state of Haryana today: September 15, 2023. Candidates can download the pdf from the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.

According to the given schedule, candidates who have any issues with the released result can raise their objections through the admission portal only by raising a ticket under the category 'Grievances' upto 5 pm today: September 15, 2023. The fee payment of the provisional tuition fee can be done till September 18, 2023 (upto 5 pm). The verification process for the original documents will start from September 19 to 20, 2023. The last date for joining/ reporting in the allotted institute is September 21, 2023. 

Haryana UHSR 2023 Round 3 Merit List 2023 - Direct Link 

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

Aspirants can go through the dates related to the Haryana NEET counselling 2023 for round 3 in the table given below:

Events

Dates 

Provisional allocation of seats

September 15, 2023

Grievances if any on the provisional allocation list

September 15, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Online deposition of tuition fee only through the admission web portal

September 18, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Document verification process

September 18 to 20, 2023

Last date for joining/ reporting in the allotted institute 

September 21, 2023

How to download the Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check their seat allotment status online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the Haryana NEET UG 2023 round 3 seat allotment list 

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf and download it for future reference

Also Read: Odisha Board Exam 2024 HSC Application Form Released, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023