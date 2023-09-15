Haryana UHSR 2023 Seat Allotment List For Round 3 Released, Raise Objections Till 5 PM Today

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has released the provisional merit list cum allotment of seats of the candidates who have applied for MBBS/BDS in Govt./Govt. aided and private medical/dental colleges in the state of Haryana today: September 15, 2023. Candidates can download the pdf from the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.

According to the given schedule, candidates who have any issues with the released result can raise their objections through the admission portal only by raising a ticket under the category 'Grievances' upto 5 pm today: September 15, 2023. The fee payment of the provisional tuition fee can be done till September 18, 2023 (upto 5 pm). The verification process for the original documents will start from September 19 to 20, 2023. The last date for joining/ reporting in the allotted institute is September 21, 2023.

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

Aspirants can go through the dates related to the Haryana NEET counselling 2023 for round 3 in the table given below:

Events Dates Provisional allocation of seats September 15, 2023 Grievances if any on the provisional allocation list September 15, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Online deposition of tuition fee only through the admission web portal September 18, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Document verification process September 18 to 20, 2023 Last date for joining/ reporting in the allotted institute September 21, 2023

How to download the Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check their seat allotment status online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the Haryana NEET UG 2023 round 3 seat allotment list

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf and download it for future reference

