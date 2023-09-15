Haryana UHSR 2023 Seat Allotment List For Round 3 Released, Raise Objections Till 5 PM Today

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has released the provisional merit list cum allotment of seats of the candidates who have applied for MBBS/BDS in Govt./Govt. aided and private medical/dental colleges in the state of Haryana today: September 15, 2023. Candidates can download the pdf from the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.
According to the given schedule, candidates who have any issues with the released result can raise their objections through the admission portal only by raising a ticket under the category 'Grievances' upto 5 pm today: September 15, 2023. The fee payment of the provisional tuition fee can be done till September 18, 2023 (upto 5 pm). The verification process for the original documents will start from September 19 to 20, 2023. The last date for joining/ reporting in the allotted institute is September 21, 2023.
Haryana UHSR 2023 Round 3 Merit List 2023 - Direct Link
Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates
Aspirants can go through the dates related to the Haryana NEET counselling 2023 for round 3 in the table given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Provisional allocation of seats
|
September 15, 2023
|
Grievances if any on the provisional allocation list
|
September 15, 2023 (upto 5 pm)
|
Online deposition of tuition fee only through the admission web portal
|
September 18, 2023 (upto 5 pm)
|
Document verification process
|
September 18 to 20, 2023
|
Last date for joining/ reporting in the allotted institute
|
September 21, 2023
How to download the Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check their seat allotment status online.
Step 1: Visit the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the Haryana NEET UG 2023 round 3 seat allotment list
Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf and download it for future reference
