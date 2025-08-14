TG CPGET Final Answer Key 2025: Download Answer Key Soon at cpget.tgche.ac.in; Download Course Wise PDF Here

CPGET Final Answer Key 2025: It is expected that the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2025 final answer key would be made available today, August 14, 2025. The final answer key will be made available for download on the official website of Osmania University, which is the conducting body for the CPGET. An essential tool for candidates to cross-check their responses and calculate their scores prior to the official results being released is the CPGET final answer key.
The university will proceed with announcing the CPGET 2025 results after the final answer key is released. Those who took the admission exams are encouraged to frequently visit the official website for information on the results and the final answer key.
How to Download The CPGET Final Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the TG CPGET Final Answer Key 2025:
-
Go to the official website: To obtain the download link, visit cpget.tgche.ac.in, the official CPGET website.
-
Find the link to the Answer Key: Locate and select the "CPGET Final Answer Key 2025" download link from the homepage.
-
Decide on a course: Choose the particular course or subject for which you took the admission exam.
-
Launch the PDF file: Your selected course's final answer key will appear as a PDF on the screen.
-
Get the solution key here: To save the final solution key PDF to your computer or mobile device, click the download button.
-
Check your answers: To estimate your overall score, compare your marked responses with the final answers that were provided.
-
Print for your records: It's a good idea to print a physical copy of the answer key for future reference and for the upcoming results.
CPGET Final Answer Key: Details Mentioned
The OU CPGET final answer key will include the following details:
-
Question number
-
Correct answer ID
-
Subject name
-
Exam date
-
Exam time
CPGET 2025 Marking Scheme for Score Calculation
-
Total Questions: 100
-
Marks per Question: +1
-
Negative Marking: None
-
Maximum Marks: 100
-
Formula to calculate marks:
-
(Number of Correct Answers × 1) – (Wrong Answers × 0) = Final Score
