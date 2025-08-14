MP Board Exam 2026: MPBSE Released Class 10th & 12th Timetable With Dates; Download Schedule PDF here

MPBSE Class 10 timetable 2026: Regular and private students will take the MP Board Class 12 exams between February 7 and March 3, 2026. Exams for Class 10 will also take place between February 18 and March 3, 2026. The dates of the DPSE exams are set for February 10–19, 2026. Additionally, from February 10 to March 10, 2026, all three Class 10, Class 12, and DPS practical exams will be administered. The specific practical exam schedule will be provided by individual schools or examination centers.

MP Board Exam Schedule 2026

Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates related to MP Board Exam Schedule 2026: