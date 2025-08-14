MP Board Exam 2026: MPBSE Released Class 10th & 12th Timetable With Dates; Download Schedule PDF here

MPBSE Class 10 timetable 2026: Regular and private students will take the MP Board Class 12 exams between February 7 and March 3, 2026. Exams for Class 10 will also take place between February 18 and March 3, 2026. The dates of the DPSE exams are set for February 10–19, 2026. Additionally, from February 10 to March 10, 2026, all three Class 10, Class 12, and DPS practical exams will be administered. The specific practical exam schedule will be provided by individual schools or examination centers.
MP Board Exam Schedule 2026
Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates related to MP Board Exam Schedule 2026:
|
Exam Name
|
Exam Dates
|
Time
|
Total Days
|
Class 12 Higher Secondary (Regular/Private)
|
Feb 7 – Mar 3, 2026
|
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
|
17
|
Class 10 High School (Regular/Private)
|
Feb 18 – Mar 3, 2026
|
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
|
09
|
DPSE (Diploma in Pre-School Education)
|
Feb 10 – Feb 19, 2026
|
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
|
08
|
Practical Exams (Class 10, 12 & DPSE)
|
Feb 10 – Mar 10, 2026
|
As per school/allotted exam centre schedule
MPBSE Exam Details and Results 2025
The detailed subject-wise timetable for the MPBSE exams will be published on the official board website, mpbse.nic.in.
MP Board Result 2025: Student Appearance and Pass Percentage
In the 2025 MP Board exams, over 15 lakh students appeared in total. Here is a breakdown of the results:
-
Class 10: Out of 9.92 lakh students who appeared, the pass percentage was 76.22%.
-
Class 12: A total of 6.75 lakh students appeared, with a pass percentage of 74.48%.
MP Board Exam 2026: Exam Guidelines & Admit Card Release
It is expected that the MP Board Class 10 and 12 exam admit cards would be made available in January 2026. While private students can download their admission cards online, regular students must pick them up from their respective institutions. Regarding the exam guidelines and admit card, follow these seven steps:
-
Await the Release: In January 2026, the MPBSE will make the school admit cards available online.
-
School Distribution: Before the exams start, regular students need to go to their schools to pick up their actual admit cards.
-
Online Download for Private Candidates: The official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, is where private students can obtain their admission cards.
-
Check Every Detail: Verify your name, photo, subjects, and exam location, among other details, on the admit card. Any disparities should be reported as away.
-
Observe Exam Guidelines: Students are required to carry a valid admit card and the required stationery to the exam center, and they must arrive thirty minutes early.
-
Prohibited Items: It is completely forbidden to bring electronic devices into the exam room, such as calculators or cell phones.
-
Maintain Discipline: Follow all instructions given by the invigilator and maintain discipline throughout the examination period to avoid disqualification.
