Odisha Board Exam 2024 HSC Application Form Released, Get Direct Link Here

Odisha Board Exam 2024 Applications: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has commenced the application process for the High School Certificate (HSC) examination 2024 today: September 15, 2023, in online mode. Students of recognised secondary schools who have been promoted to Class 10th as per their performance in the Class 9th examination 2022-23 can fill up the application forms for appearing at Class 10th, HSC examination, 2024 under the school regular category through their Head of Institutions from the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the Odisha Board Class 10 annual exam 2024 is September 30, 2023, at 11.45 pm. ‘In case of any difficulty faced in doing the online filling up of application forms, the login authorities may contact the B.S.E., Odisha by sending a message through e-mail transfer0222@gmail.com. The message should contain the specific problem faced along with the school code & mobile number of the login authority,’ the notice said.

Details required for the BSE Odisha class 10th Board Exam 2024 application form

As per the given information, the application form includes the major sections given below:

School Profile

Registration Regular

Registration Ex-Regular

Registered Students List for Edit

Registered Teachers List

Declaration

Descriptive Roll Sheet

How to fill out the Odisha class 10th Board exam 2024 application form online?

The Odisha board HSC examinations 2024 application forms can be filled by the head of the institutions, They are advised to fill out the necessary information regarding the subjects very carefully at the time of the form filling. They can check the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha - bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the Odisha 10th board exam 2024 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required information as asked

Step 5: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference

