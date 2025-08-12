PUBDET Result 2025: WBJEEB Release Soon Rank Card at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/, Check Expected Date, Steps to Download

The WBJEEB will soon declare the PUBDET Result 2025 on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/. Students can check their PUBDET 2025 Result using their login credentials like application number, date of birth, and password. PUBDET Counselling 2025 will be announced after the result is released.

PUBDET Result 2025 will be released in rank cards. Students who meet the cutoff scores will be contacted for PUBDET counselling in order to be assigned to seats at participating colleges after the rank cards are announced. Get more details here.

How to Download PUBDET Result 2025?

Students can check the following steps to download the PUBDET Result 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/.

Step 2: Once the result is released, click on the PUBDET Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as Application number, date of birth, and password.