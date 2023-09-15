  1. Home
Nipah Virus Outbreak Extends Closure of Kozhikode Schools and Colleges Until September 16

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 10:50 IST
Kerala School Closed: The district administrator of Kerala's Kozhikode has extended the school and college holidays till September 16, 2023, in the view of the Nipah virus outbreak in the region. This decision came in the continuation of the previously announced two-day holiday on September 14 and 15, 2023. 

As per the reports, the district collector said that all tuition centres and coaching centres in the district should not function on these days. Educational institutes can arrange online classes. These days should not be an occasion for celebrations. She also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and gatherings.

All the educational institutions including Anganwadis, Madrasas, and tuition centres including colleges have already declared holidays for September 14 and 15, 2023. Whereas the University and PSC exam schedules remain unchanged, the reports added. 

Earlier, because of the rising concerns over the Nipah virus infection in Kerala, the state government took precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the infection the day after two deaths from the virus were confirmed in Kerala's Kozhikode district. 

The Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George in a press conference said that, three samples have tested Nipah positive and the government has started contact tracing. Of 706 contacts, 77 are in the high risk category, 153 health workers are categorised in the low-risk category. Those who are in the isolation can use the support of the volunteers. The volunteers will be appointed by the Panchayats, the reports further added.

What is the Nipah Virus?

The Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus that can be transmitted from animals to humans and can cause respiratory and neurological illness in human beings. 

What are the symptoms of Nipah virus infection?

The symptoms start with a fever and headache, frequently accompanied by respiratory symptoms such as a cough or sore throat, as outlined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

