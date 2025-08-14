India conducts several military exercises annually to strengthen its defence capabilities and build strategic partnerships worldwide.

These exercises are planned training operations where armed forces practice combat, disaster response, and peacekeeping missions.

They help improve coordination, readiness, and cooperation between nations. India's joint drills with other countries have unique names, such as Yudh Abhyas with the United States, Varuna with France, and Indra with Russia.

The current India–US joint military exercise is Yudh Abhyas 2025, held in Alaska from September 1 to 14. In this article, we'll examine the complete list of major military exercises in which India participates, its training partners, and the objectives of each exercise.