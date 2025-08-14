India conducts several military exercises annually to strengthen its defence capabilities and build strategic partnerships worldwide.
These exercises are planned training operations where armed forces practice combat, disaster response, and peacekeeping missions.
They help improve coordination, readiness, and cooperation between nations. India's joint drills with other countries have unique names, such as Yudh Abhyas with the United States, Varuna with France, and Indra with Russia.
The current India–US joint military exercise is Yudh Abhyas 2025, held in Alaska from September 1 to 14. In this article, we'll examine the complete list of major military exercises in which India participates, its training partners, and the objectives of each exercise.
What Are The Joint Military Exercises Conducted By The Indian Army?
|Exercise Name
|Partner Country
|Type/Focus
|Frequency
|Location Pattern
|Latest Edition/Year
|YUDH ABHYAS
|United States
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/USA)
|2024 (21st in September 2025)
|VAJRA PRAHAR
|United States
|Special Forces Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/USA)
|2024
|SHAKTI
|France
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Biennial
|Alternating (India/France)
|2025 (8th edition)
|DHARMA GUARDIAN
|Japan
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Japan)
|2025 (6th edition)
|LAMITIYE
|Seychelles
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Biennial
|Seychelles
|2024 (10th edition)
|SURYA KIRAN
|Nepal
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Nepal)
|2024-25 (18th edition)
|VINBAX
|Vietnam
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Vietnam)
|2024 (5th edition)
|GARUDA SHAKTI
|Indonesia
|Special Forces Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Indonesia)
|2024 (9th edition)
|SAMPRITI
|Bangladesh
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Bangladesh)
|2024
|MITRA SHAKTI
|Sri Lanka
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Sri Lanka)
|2024 (10th edition)
|MAITREE
|Thailand
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Thailand)
|2024 (13th edition)
|HAND IN HAND
|China
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/China)
|2024
|INDRA
|Russia
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Russia)
|2024
|AJEYA WARRIOR
|United Kingdom
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/UK)
|2024
|NOMADIC ELEPHANT
|Mongolia
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Mongolia)
|2025 (17th edition)
|KHANJAR
|Kyrgyzstan
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Kyrgyzstan)
|2025 (12th edition)
|EKUVERIN
|Maldives
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Maldives)
|2025
|AL NAGAH
|Oman
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Oman)
|2024 (3rd edition)
|PRABAL DOSTYK
|Kazakhstan
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Kazakhstan)
|2024
|DUSTLIK
|Uzbekistan
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Uzbekistan)
|2025 (6th edition)
|SADA TANSEEQ
|Saudi Arabia
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Saudi Arabia)
|2024
|TIGER TRIUMPH
|United States
|Tri-Service HADR Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/USA)
|2025 (4th edition)
|DESERT CYCLONE
|UAE
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/UAE)
|2024
|CYCLONE
|Egypt
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Egypt)
|2025
|BOLD KURUKSHETRA
|Singapore
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Singapore)
|2025
|KAZIND
|Kazakhstan
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Kazakhstan)
|2024
|HARIMAU SHAKTI
|Malaysia
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Malaysia)
|2024
|AUSTRA HIND
|Australia
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Australia)
|2024
|IMBEX
|Myanmar
|Bilateral Army Exercise
|Annual
|Alternating (India/Myanmar)
|2024
Upcoming Yudh ABYAS 2025
The 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas is scheduled to be conducted from September 1-14, 2025, in Alaska, USA.
This edition marks the largest-ever joint military exercise between India and the United States, featuring over 400 Indian Army personnel – the largest Indian contingent to date.
The troops will be led by the Madras Regiment, one of India's oldest and most battle-hardened units, drawn from a mix of all arms and services.
Key Features of Yudh Abhyas 2025:
- Enhanced Scope: Significant expansion in both scope and complexity compared to previous editions
- Post-Operation Sindoor Significance: First joint exercise after Operation Sindoor, a major Indian military operation that impressed US forces with integrated modern joint warfare tactics
- Technology Demonstration: US Army will showcase the amphibious version of the Stryker combat vehicle following India's specific request for capability trials
- Strategic Context: Exercise proceeds despite ongoing tariff tensions, demonstrating the robustness of Indo-US strategic and defence ties.
- Training Focus: Joint capabilities in counter-terrorism operations under UN Chapter VII scenarios, tactical drills including joint response to terrorist threats, combined planning, and field training exercises simulating real-world combat situations
The exercise underscores the continued strength of the India-US strategic partnership. It reflects deepening military cooperation through the exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures to enhance joint operational readiness and long-term defence collaboration.
