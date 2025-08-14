Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Complete List of Major Military Exercises of India

India conducts a wide array of military exercises annually to strengthen defence capabilities and foster international cooperation. These include bilateral and multilateral drills across land, sea, and air domains. Key exercises are Yudh Abhyas (with the U.S.), Varuna (with France), Malabar (with Quad nations), and INDRA (with Russia). These operations enhance combat readiness, strategic coordination, and humanitarian response.

Aug 14, 2025, 11:00 IST

India conducts several military exercises annually to strengthen its defence capabilities and build strategic partnerships worldwide. 

These exercises are planned training operations where armed forces practice combat, disaster response, and peacekeeping missions. 

They help improve coordination, readiness, and cooperation between nations. India's joint drills with other countries have unique names, such as Yudh Abhyas with the United States, Varuna with France, and Indra with Russia. 

The current India–US joint military exercise is Yudh Abhyas 2025, held in Alaska from September 1 to 14. In this article, we'll examine the complete list of major military exercises in which India participates, its training partners, and the objectives of each exercise.

What Are The Joint Military Exercises Conducted By The Indian Army?

Exercise Name Partner Country Type/Focus Frequency Location Pattern Latest Edition/Year
YUDH ABHYAS United States Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/USA) 2024 (21st in September 2025)
VAJRA PRAHAR United States Special Forces Exercise Annual Alternating (India/USA) 2024
SHAKTI France Bilateral Army Exercise Biennial Alternating (India/France) 2025 (8th edition)
DHARMA GUARDIAN Japan Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Japan) 2025 (6th edition)
LAMITIYE Seychelles Bilateral Army Exercise Biennial Seychelles 2024 (10th edition)
SURYA KIRAN Nepal Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Nepal) 2024-25 (18th edition)
VINBAX Vietnam Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Vietnam) 2024 (5th edition)
GARUDA SHAKTI Indonesia Special Forces Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Indonesia) 2024 (9th edition)
SAMPRITI Bangladesh Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Bangladesh) 2024
MITRA SHAKTI Sri Lanka Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Sri Lanka) 2024 (10th edition)
MAITREE Thailand Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Thailand) 2024 (13th edition)
HAND IN HAND China Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/China) 2024
INDRA Russia Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Russia) 2024
AJEYA WARRIOR United Kingdom Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/UK) 2024
NOMADIC ELEPHANT Mongolia Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Mongolia) 2025 (17th edition)
KHANJAR Kyrgyzstan Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Kyrgyzstan) 2025 (12th edition)
EKUVERIN Maldives Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Maldives) 2025
AL NAGAH Oman Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Oman) 2024 (3rd edition)
PRABAL DOSTYK Kazakhstan Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Kazakhstan) 2024
DUSTLIK Uzbekistan Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Uzbekistan) 2025 (6th edition)
SADA TANSEEQ Saudi Arabia Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Saudi Arabia) 2024
TIGER TRIUMPH United States Tri-Service HADR Exercise Annual Alternating (India/USA) 2025 (4th edition)
DESERT CYCLONE UAE Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/UAE) 2024
CYCLONE Egypt Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Egypt) 2025
BOLD KURUKSHETRA Singapore Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Singapore) 2025
KAZIND Kazakhstan Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Kazakhstan) 2024
HARIMAU SHAKTI Malaysia Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Malaysia) 2024
AUSTRA HIND Australia Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Australia) 2024
IMBEX Myanmar Bilateral Army Exercise Annual Alternating (India/Myanmar) 2024

Upcoming Yudh ABYAS 2025

The 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas is scheduled to be conducted from September 1-14, 2025, in Alaska, USA. 

This edition marks the largest-ever joint military exercise between India and the United States, featuring over 400 Indian Army personnel – the largest Indian contingent to date. 

The troops will be led by the Madras Regiment, one of India's oldest and most battle-hardened units, drawn from a mix of all arms and services.

Key Features of Yudh Abhyas 2025:

  • Enhanced Scope: Significant expansion in both scope and complexity compared to previous editions
  • Post-Operation Sindoor Significance: First joint exercise after Operation Sindoor, a major Indian military operation that impressed US forces with integrated modern joint warfare tactics
  • Technology Demonstration: US Army will showcase the amphibious version of the Stryker combat vehicle following India's specific request for capability trials
  • Strategic Context: Exercise proceeds despite ongoing tariff tensions, demonstrating the robustness of Indo-US strategic and defence ties.
  • Training Focus: Joint capabilities in counter-terrorism operations under UN Chapter VII scenarios, tactical drills including joint response to terrorist threats, combined planning, and field training exercises simulating real-world combat situations

The exercise underscores the continued strength of the India-US strategic partnership. It reflects deepening military cooperation through the exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures to enhance joint operational readiness and long-term defence collaboration.

