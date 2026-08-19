FMGE June 2026 Row: Medical Students Association Meets NBEMS Over Exam Issues, Seeks Relief; Board Seeks 24 Hours

FMGE June 2026 controversy: Medical students and foreign medical graduates raised exam concerns with NBEMS and sought relief. Check latest updates on video questions, difficulty and Board response.

FMGE 2026 Exam: The controversy surrounding the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 has deepened as medical students and foreign medical graduates have raised questions with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) about the conduct and difficulty level of the examination. A group of students looking for relief for the candidates who appeared for the FMGE June 2026 session, raising concerns about the examination pattern, video-based questions, difficulty level and the time given to answer the paper. NBEMS has asked 24 hours to reply on the issues raised by the students. The development comes at a time when FMGE candidates have been making demands for greater transparency and clarity for the June 2026 examination. The FMGE June session was conducted by NBEMS, which is the agency responsible for conducting the screening test and declaring its results.

FMGE 2026 Exam Controversy: Key Details Particulars Details Examination FMGE June 2026 Full form Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Conducting body National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Issue raised by Medical students/foreign medical graduates Major concerns Difficulty level, video-based questions, time constraints and exam-related issues Student demand Relief and review of examination concerns Latest development NBEMS sought 24 hours to respond Exam mode Computer-based Total marks 300 Qualifying marks 150 Why Are FMGE Candidates Seeking Relief? Candidates have raised concerns about the overall difficulty of the FMGE June 2026 paper and the introduction of video-based questions. Reports indicate that candidates found it difficult to complete the paper within the allotted time, particularly because video questions required additional time to watch and analyse.

According to the FMGE information bulletin, the examination consists of 300 questions carrying a total of 300 marks, with one mark awarded for each correct answer and no negative marking. Students have also sought greater transparency regarding the examination, including clarity around the questions and answers and the process followed by NBEMS for reviewing complaints. 📢 PRESS RELEASE ✅



AIMSA-FMSW & AFA Delegation Meets NBEMS Officials Regarding Recent FMGE Concerns.



Today, our delegation met officials of NBEMS, New Delhi, and once again placed all concerns and demands related to the recent FMGE examination.



Our representatives Dr. Jaswant… pic.twitter.com/1aASHI2EtP — ALL FMGs ASSOCIATION(AFA) (@official_afa_) August 18, 2026 FMGE June 2026: Video-Based Questions Become a Major Concern One of the key issues raised by candidates is the inclusion of video-based questions in the June 2026 FMGE.

Reports indicate that the questions involved clinical videos, requiring candidates to observe the footage and identify or diagnose the relevant clinical condition. Candidates argued that watching the videos consumed additional time within the examination's overall time limit. The issue has become particularly significant because candidates said they were not adequately prepared for this format and that the additional time required for video questions affected their ability to attempt the remaining questions. What Did NBEMS Say? NBEMS has engaged with representatives of foreign medical graduates and medical student organisations over the concerns surrounding the FMGE June 2026 examination. An expert committee had earlier discussed several issues raised by candidates, including the difficulty level of recent FMGE examinations, the standard of questions, video-based questions, examination-centre conditions and transparency-related concerns. The committee also indicated that it would review whether the number and duration of video questions affected the time available to candidates.