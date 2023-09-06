  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Commences, Get Direct Link Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Commences, Get Direct Link Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: ACPUGMEC, Gujarat counselling committee has started the registrations for Gujarat NEET counselling round 3 today: September 6, 2023. Qualified NEET UG candidates can register at medadmgujarat.org. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 6, 2023 10:59 IST
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration

Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Registration: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started the registration process for the Gujarat MBBS counselling round 3 today: September 6 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have not registered in round 1 or round 2 or who have been allotted a seat in round 2 but their admission has not been confirmed (exited with forfeiture of refundable security deposit) for the admission into 1st year UG courses in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy can apply for the Gujarat NEET UG round 3 counselling 2023 through the official website  - medadmgujarat.org.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the Gujarat NEET UG counselling round 3 is September 10, 2023 (till 3 pm). Candidates are required to purchase the PIN after making the payment of 1,000 (Non-refundable) + Rs 10,000 (Refundable Security Deposit) = Total Rs 11,000 only.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check the Gujarat MBBS counselling dates in the table given below: 

Events

Dates

Online PIN purchase from the website of the admission committee

September 6, 2023 (10 am) to September 10, 2023 (1pm)

For Online Registration

September 6, 2023 (10 am) to September 10, 2023 (3 pm)

Documents Verification and Submission of photocopies of Documents at Help Center

September 6, 2023 (10 am) to September 11, 2023 (4 pm)

Check the official notice here

How to register for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 online? 

Medical aspirants can check the steps that are given below to know how to register for the Gujarat MBBS counselling round 3 online. 

Step 1: Go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org

Step 2: Now, click on the link: Undergraduate Admission available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the direct link to register for round 3 counselling

Step 4: Purchase the PIN number and then register for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 

Step 5: Fill out the necessary details as asked and upload the documents required 

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee

Step 7: Download the counselling registration confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

Also Read: DU BTech Spot Admissions 2023 Round 1 Registrations To Start Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023