Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Commences, Get Direct Link Here

Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Registration: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started the registration process for the Gujarat MBBS counselling round 3 today: September 6 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have not registered in round 1 or round 2 or who have been allotted a seat in round 2 but their admission has not been confirmed (exited with forfeiture of refundable security deposit) for the admission into 1st year UG courses in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy can apply for the Gujarat NEET UG round 3 counselling 2023 through the official website - medadmgujarat.org.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the Gujarat NEET UG counselling round 3 is September 10, 2023 (till 3 pm). Candidates are required to purchase the PIN after making the payment of 1,000 (Non-refundable) + Rs 10,000 (Refundable Security Deposit) = Total Rs 11,000 only.

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the Gujarat MBBS counselling dates in the table given below:

Events Dates Online PIN purchase from the website of the admission committee September 6, 2023 (10 am) to September 10, 2023 (1pm) For Online Registration September 6, 2023 (10 am) to September 10, 2023 (3 pm) Documents Verification and Submission of photocopies of Documents at Help Center September 6, 2023 (10 am) to September 11, 2023 (4 pm)

How to register for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 online?

Medical aspirants can check the steps that are given below to know how to register for the Gujarat MBBS counselling round 3 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org

Step 2: Now, click on the link: Undergraduate Admission available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the direct link to register for round 3 counselling

Step 4: Purchase the PIN number and then register for Gujarat NEET UG counselling

Step 5: Fill out the necessary details as asked and upload the documents required

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee

Step 7: Download the counselling registration confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

