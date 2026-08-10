ICAR Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result Today, Deposit Seat Acceptance Fee and Generate Provisional Admission Letter at icarcounseling.com

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced today, August 10, 2026. As per the notification, the seat allotment result will be published at 11 AM. Candidates who have participated in the third round of counselling can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the allotment result.

Once the ICAR round 3 allotment result is announced, students must visit the official website to deposit the seat acceptance fee and generate the provisional admission letter for the admission process. The online document verification process by universities will close tomorrow, August 11, 2026. The last date for candidates to deposit the seat acceptance fee is also August 11, 2026.