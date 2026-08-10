ICAR Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result Today, Deposit Seat Acceptance Fee and Generate Provisional Admission Letter at icarcounseling.com
ICAR Counselling 2026 round 3 seat allotment result to be declared at 11 AM today, August 10, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the third counselling round can check the admission schedule and other details here.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced today, August 10, 2026. As per the notification, the seat allotment result will be published at 11 AM. Candidates who have participated in the third round of counselling can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the allotment result.
Once the ICAR round 3 allotment result is announced, students must visit the official website to deposit the seat acceptance fee and generate the provisional admission letter for the admission process. The online document verification process by universities will close tomorrow, August 11, 2026. The last date for candidates to deposit the seat acceptance fee is also August 11, 2026.
ICAR Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment - Click Here (Available at 1 AM)
ICAR Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule
The ICAR counselling round 3 allotment process starts with the seat allotment result on August 10. Check the complete schedule below
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Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), Deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.
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August 10, 2026
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11.00 A.M. onwards
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END of Online Document Verification by the Universities
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August 11, 2026
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02.00 P.M.
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END of re-submission of documents by candidates and END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities
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August 11, 2026
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05.00 P.M.
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END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates
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August 11, 2026
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08.00 P.M.
Steps to Download ICAR Counselling Round 3 Allotment Result
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAR counselling
Step 2: Click on the ICAR counselling round 3 allotment result link
Step 3: Log in to submit the seat acceptance fee and generate the provisional allotment letter
Step 4: Download for further admission requirements
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.