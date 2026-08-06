IIM Sirmaur BMS Merit List 2026 Released; Check PDF Direct Link Here

IIM Sirmaur BMS Admissions 2026: The Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur, has released the first merit list for BMS admissions 2026 on August 6, 2026. Candidates who took the IPMAT 2026 exam and participated in the admission process can download the merit list using the login credentials. Candidates who were shortlisted can check and download the merit list at iimsirmaur.ac.in.

Candidates whose name appeared in the merit list and wish to take admissions can report to the institute on August 16, 2026. The classes will commence from August 20, 2026. Read the article below to know more.

How to Check the IIM Sirmaur BMS Merit List 2026?

Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to download the BMS merit list at IIM Sirmaur website: