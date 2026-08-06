IIM Sirmaur BMS Merit List 2026 Released; Check PDF Direct Link Here
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Sirmaur) released BMS Merit list 2026 for Bachelor of Management Studies. Candidates who participated in the admission process can now check their selection status, download the merit list PDF from the official website.
IIM Sirmaur BMS Admissions 2026: The Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur, has released the first merit list for BMS admissions 2026 on August 6, 2026. Candidates who took the IPMAT 2026 exam and participated in the admission process can download the merit list using the login credentials. Candidates who were shortlisted can check and download the merit list at iimsirmaur.ac.in.
Candidates whose name appeared in the merit list and wish to take admissions can report to the institute on August 16, 2026. The classes will commence from August 20, 2026. Read the article below to know more.
How to Check the IIM Sirmaur BMS Merit List 2026?
Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to download the BMS merit list at IIM Sirmaur website:
- Go to the IIM Sirmaur official website, i.e. iimsirmaur.ac.in
- Click on Admission tab on the homepage and click the Merit List Portal on the right hand side corner
- Select the programme, merit list and enter IPMAT 2026 ID and registered email ID
- Click the Check Status button to view the merit list
- Download and save for future reference
Direct Link to Check IIM Sirmaur Merit List
The direct link to check and download the IIM Sirmaur BMS merit list has been made live on the official website. Candidates can check and download the list by the following the process mentioned above. The direct link to download the BMS merit list is: https://admissions.iimsirmaur.ac.in/meritlist
Candidates can use their IPM AT exam 2026 application ID and email to login. Candidates should report to the campus on the reporting day with the relevant documents in original and photocopy. They should also carry their photographs to the campus and complete the formalities there to get admission process completed.
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