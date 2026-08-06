Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils New STEM Lab to Boost Innovation

Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta has unveiled a new STEM Innovation Lab in the city. The lab has been opened in Sarvodya Vidyalaya in Pitampura on August 6, 2026, under the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative of the government. The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) lab is opened to give way to innovation and technology and give students the hands-on experience of science, technology, engineering and mathematics which is away from traditional textbook learning. The move is expected to encourage innovation and implement practical learning among students at Sarvodya Vidyalaya, Pitampura. CM Rekha Gupta mentioned that this is the need of the hour and through this launch, students will be able to gain experience in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), space science, etc.

The focus is to make the learning more interactive and technology driven to equip students with creative thinking and problem solving skills. The labs intend to encourage students to think beyond traditional textbook learning and work on new ideas.

Alongside the CM, Chairman of The One Group and Cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan inaugurated the lab with representatives of HMD India and other senior officials from the Education Department. The CM took this opportunity to tell the students that they are the future and nation builders of tomorrow and that the government’s goal is to give students the equal opportunity to modern technology, resources and quality education.

The real test of the lab will be when it will be used for actual course work. For now, the school and students have a new lab and a new promise from the Government of Delhi. Whether this promise translates into uniform lab access across Delhi schools and becomes a stepping stone for the students across the city will depend on projects and course work and not just on demonstrations.