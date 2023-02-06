JEE Main Result 2023: NTA to Release Session 1 Result Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2023 Result Session 1: JEE Main Result Date 2023 is expected to be notified by the National Testing Agency soon. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams can visit the official website in the coming days to check the results. The National Testing Agency has already released the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2023, will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website.

NTA will be releasing the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Results on the official website. To download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the JEE Main 2023 Application ID and Date of Birth in the JEE Main 2023 Result link.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also check the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result through the direct link available here.

JEE Main Session 1 Results 2023 (Link to be available soon)

When is the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result Expected?

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result is expected to be released on the official website in the coming days. The JEE Main 2023 Result Dat announcement for Session 1 Result will be made by National Testing Agency soon.

How to Check JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result?

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result 2023 will be available on the official website of JEE Main. To check the JEE Main 2023 Results students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result Link

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2023 Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result for further reference

Details Mentioned on the JEE Main 2923 Session 1 Scorecard

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result will be announced on the official website of NTA. When downloading the online scorecard of JEE Main 2023 Session 1 student must cross-check for the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Sectional Score

Total Marks

Overall Score and Percentile

Qualifying Status

JEE Main 2023 Session 2

With the conclusion of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams, the National Testing Agency will commence the registration and application process for JEE Main 2023 Session 2. According to the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registrations will commence on February 7, 2023. Further details regarding the same are available here.

