Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Easy School Board Decoration and Activities Ideas

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to honour the Bravery and Sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who secured victory in the Kargil War. Schools across the country mark this day by organising special assemblies, patriotic activities and classroom decorations to help students understand the importance of the occasion. If you are planning a school celebration this article brings together easy school board decoration ideas along with engaging activities that can make the event more meaningful and memorable for students.

Easy Kargil Vijay Diwas School Board Decoration Ideas

Decorating the school board is a simple way to spread the message of patriotism among students. Add creative quotes and national symbols to make it stand out.

Also Read, Kargil Vijay Diwas Speech: Short and Long Vijay Divas Speech in English for Students