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Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Easy School Board Decoration and Activities Ideas

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 13:38 IST

Get creative Kargil Vijay Diwas school board decoration ideas and engaging activities for students. Celebrate the day with meaningful classroom events.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026
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Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to honour the Bravery and Sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who secured victory in the Kargil War. Schools across the country mark this day by organising special assemblies, patriotic activities and classroom decorations to help students understand the importance of the occasion. If you are planning a school celebration this article brings together easy school board decoration ideas along with engaging activities that can make the event more meaningful and memorable for students. 

Easy Kargil Vijay Diwas School Board Decoration Ideas 

Decorating the school board is a simple way to spread the message of patriotism among students. Add creative quotes and national symbols to make it stand out.

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Also Read, Kargil Vijay Diwas Speech: Short and Long Vijay Divas Speech in English for Students

Best Kargil Vijay Diwas Activities for Students 

  • Poster Drawing Competition 
  • Speech Competition
  • Essay Writing 
  • Quiz on Kargil War 
  • Patriotic Song 
  • Poem Recitation 
  • Slogan Writing 
  • Role Play and Skits
  • Pledge Ceremony
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 12:59 IST

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