Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule Out: Check India Fixtures and All Match Dates
The Asian Games 2026 cricket schedule is out, with India set to defend its men’s and women’s gold medals. Check India’s fixtures, groups, knockout format and match dates.
The anticipation around the Asian Games 2026 is already building, with new updates emerging every day. Now, the cricket schedule for both the men’s and women’s competitions has been officially announced.
The Asian Games 2026 will be hosted by Japan, with all cricket matches set to be played at a single venue, the Korogi Athletic Park.
India won gold in both the men’s and women’s cricket at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Now, it will be time for India to repeat that success and defend its titles.
Asian Games 2026: Men’s Groups, Format and Fixtures
The men’s competition will comprise two groups, A and B, also with four seeded teams. The seeded teams have been decided based on the ICC T20I rankings and have directly qualified for the knockout stage.
India will start their campaign on September 28, against the team that will finish 2nd in Group A.
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Group A
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Group B
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Seeded Team
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Afghanistan
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Hong Kong, China
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Bangladesh
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Japan
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Malaysia
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India
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Nepal
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Oman
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Pakistan
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Sri Lanka
The top 2 teams for each group will face seeded teams in the knockout stage. Below are complete schedule of matches.
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Date
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Match
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Time (JST / IST)
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24 Sep (Thu)
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Afghanistan vs Japan
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09:00 / 05:30 AM
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Hong Kong China vs Malaysia
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14:00 / 10:30 AM
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25 Sep (Fri)
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Hong Kong China vs Oman
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09:00 / 05:30 AM
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Afghanistan vs Nepal
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14:00 / 10:30 AM
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26 Sep (Sat)
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Japan vs Nepal
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09:00 / 05:30 AM
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Malaysia vs Oman
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14:00 / 10:30 AM
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28 Sep (Mon)
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Quarter-final (Pakistan vs 2nd of Group B)
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09:00 / 05:30 AM
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Quarter-final (India vs 2nd of Group A)
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14:00 / 10:30 AM
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29 Sep (Tue)
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Quarter-final (Sri Lanka vs Winner of Group A)
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09:00 / 05:30 AM
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Quarter-final (Bangladesh vs Winner of Group B)
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14:00 / 10:30 AM
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1 Oct (Thu)
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Semi-final 1
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09:00 / 05:30 AM
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Semi-final 2
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14:00 / 10:30 AM
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3 Oct (Sat)
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Bronze Medal Match
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09:00 / 05:30 AM
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Final
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14:00 / 10:30 AM
Asian Games 2026: Women’s Format and Fixtures
The women’s competition will feature eight teams, who will face each other in the knockout stage. The four winners will then advance to the semi-finals, with the top two teams qualifying for final. India Women will begin their campaign against Japan on September 18.
This will be India Women’s first match with Japan in cricket.
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Date
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Match
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Time (JST / IST)
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17 Sep (Thu)
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Bangladesh vs China
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09:00 / 05:30 AM
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Pakistan vs Thailand
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14:00 / 10:30 AM
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18 Sep (Fri)
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Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
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09:00 / 05:30 AM
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India vs Japan
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14:00 / 10:30 AM
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20 Sep (Sun)
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Semi-final 1
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09:00 / 05:30 AM
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Semi-final 2
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14:00 / 10:30 AM
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22 Sep (Tue)
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Bronze Medal Match
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09:00 / 05:30 AM
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Final
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14:00 / 10:30 AM
Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s and Women’s Squad
The India Men’s team will be led by Shreyas Iyer with a squad also featuring exciting names such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Whereas, the women’s team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur in their title defence.
India Men’s squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India Women’s squad:Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Gunalan Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandani Sharma
With hopes already high from the Indian contingent after a successful Commonwealth Games 2026, cricket will be one of the sports expected to bring strong chances of gold medals.
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Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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