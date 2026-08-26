Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule Out: Check India Fixtures and All Match Dates

The anticipation around the Asian Games 2026 is already building, with new updates emerging every day. Now, the cricket schedule for both the men’s and women’s competitions has been officially announced.

The Asian Games 2026 will be hosted by Japan, with all cricket matches set to be played at a single venue, the Korogi Athletic Park.

India won gold in both the men’s and women’s cricket at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Now, it will be time for India to repeat that success and defend its titles.

Asian Games 2026: Men’s Groups, Format and Fixtures

The men’s competition will comprise two groups, A and B, also with four seeded teams. The seeded teams have been decided based on the ICC T20I rankings and have directly qualified for the knockout stage.

India will start their campaign on September 28, against the team that will finish 2nd in Group A.