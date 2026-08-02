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Commonwealth Games 2026: Complete List of India's Gold Medals by Sport and Athlete

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 10:36 IST

See every gold medal won by India at Commonwealth Games 2026, along with the athletes and sports they excelled in.

Complete List of India's Gold Medals
Complete List of India's Gold Medals

India has delivered its best ever Commonwealth Games performance in a single sport this year as the boxing team alone won 7 gold medals in Glasgow. 

Moreover, historic wins in judo, weightlifting and para athletics, and India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games turned out to be quite memorable in years.

From Mirabai Chanu's hat-trick gold on day one to a golden boxing sweep on August 1, this article gives you the complete list of India's gold medals. It includes sport-wise and athlete-wise details, a day-wise breakdown, and which sport won India the most gold.

India's Medal Tally at CWG 2026 

Here is the complete medal tally of India after the Games concluded on August 1, 2026: 

Medal

Count

Gold

13

Silver

17

Bronze

9

Total

39

Complete List of India's Gold Medal Winners

The streak started with Mirabai Chanu winning a gold medal in women’s 48kg category and continued. Here is an overview: 

Athlete

Sport

Event

Mirabai Chanu

Weightlifting

Women's 48kg

Sharmila Dhankar

Para Athletics

Women's Shot Put F57

Dilip Mahadu Gavit

Para Athletics

Men's 100m T47

Asmita Dey

Judo

Women's 48kg

Harsh Singh

Judo

Men's 60kg

Preeti Pawar

Boxing

Women's 54kg

Jaismine Lamboria

Boxing

Women's 57kg

Soman Rana

Para Athletics

Men's Shot Put F57

Sakshi Chaudhary

Boxing

Women's 51kg

Priya Ghanghas

Boxing

Women's 60kg

Arundhati Choudhary

Boxing

Women's 70kg

Sachin Siwach

Boxing

Men's 60kg

Ankush Panghal

Boxing

Men's 80kg

Gold Medals by Date

Date

Gold Winners

July 26

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)

July 27

Sharmila Dhankar (Para Athletics)

July 29

Dilip Mahadu Gavit (Para Athletics)

July 31

Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh (Judo)

August 1

Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal (Boxing), Soman Rana (Para Athletics)

Athlete-Wise Gold Medal Profiles

Mirabai Chanu

  • Event: Women's 48kg Weightlifting

  • Winning lift: 190kg total (85kg snatch and 105kg clean and jerk). 

Sharmila Dhankar

  • Event: Women's Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)

  • Winning throw: 9.81 metres

Dilip Mahadu Gavit

  • Event: Men's 100m T47 (Para Athletics)

  • Winning time: 10.71 seconds, a new Games record

Asmita Dey

  • Event: Women's 48kg Judo

  • Winning result: Beat Canada's Heidi Quach 2-1 in the Golden Score period

Harsh Singh

  • Event: Men's 60kg Judo

  • Winning result: Defeated Australia's Joshua Katz with 10-0

Preeti Pawar

  • Event: Women's 54kg Boxing

  • Winning result: Beat Canada's Scarlett Delgado 5-0

Jaismine Lamboria

  • Event: Women's 57kg Boxing

  • Winning result: Defeated Northern Ireland's defending champion Michaela Walsh 5-0

Soman Rana

  • Event: Men's Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)

  • Winning throw: 13.40 metres

Sakshi Chaudhary

  • Event: Women's 51kg Boxing

  • Winning result: Defeated England's Ruby White 5-0

Priya Ghanghas

  • Event: Women's 60kg Boxing

  • Winning result: Won her gold medal match based on points

Arundhati Choudhary

  • Event: Women's 70kg Boxing

  • Winning result: Defeated England's Chantelle Reid 5-0

Sachin Siwach

  • Event: Men's 60kg Boxing

  • Winning result: Defeated Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo with 3-2 in a split decision

Ankush Panghal

  • Event: Men's 80kg Boxing

  • Winning result: Defeated England's Dimeji Shittu with 4-1 in a split decision

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 10:36 IST

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