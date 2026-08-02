Commonwealth Games 2026: Complete List of India's Gold Medals by Sport and Athlete

India has delivered its best ever Commonwealth Games performance in a single sport this year as the boxing team alone won 7 gold medals in Glasgow.

Moreover, historic wins in judo, weightlifting and para athletics, and India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games turned out to be quite memorable in years.

From Mirabai Chanu's hat-trick gold on day one to a golden boxing sweep on August 1, this article gives you the complete list of India's gold medals. It includes sport-wise and athlete-wise details, a day-wise breakdown, and which sport won India the most gold.

India's Medal Tally at CWG 2026

Here is the complete medal tally of India after the Games concluded on August 1, 2026:

Medal Count Gold 13 Silver 17 Bronze 9 Total 39