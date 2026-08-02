Commonwealth Games 2026: Complete List of India's Gold Medals by Sport and Athlete
See every gold medal won by India at Commonwealth Games 2026, along with the athletes and sports they excelled in.
India has delivered its best ever Commonwealth Games performance in a single sport this year as the boxing team alone won 7 gold medals in Glasgow.
Moreover, historic wins in judo, weightlifting and para athletics, and India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games turned out to be quite memorable in years.
From Mirabai Chanu's hat-trick gold on day one to a golden boxing sweep on August 1, this article gives you the complete list of India's gold medals. It includes sport-wise and athlete-wise details, a day-wise breakdown, and which sport won India the most gold.
India's Medal Tally at CWG 2026
Here is the complete medal tally of India after the Games concluded on August 1, 2026:
|
Medal
|
Count
|
Gold
|
13
|
Silver
|
17
|
Bronze
|
9
|
Total
|
39
Complete List of India's Gold Medal Winners
The streak started with Mirabai Chanu winning a gold medal in women’s 48kg category and continued. Here is an overview:
|
Athlete
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Mirabai Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's 48kg
|
Sharmila Dhankar
|
Para Athletics
|
Women's Shot Put F57
|
Dilip Mahadu Gavit
|
Para Athletics
|
Men's 100m T47
|
Asmita Dey
|
Judo
|
Women's 48kg
|
Harsh Singh
|
Judo
|
Men's 60kg
|
Preeti Pawar
|
Boxing
|
Women's 54kg
|
Jaismine Lamboria
|
Boxing
|
Women's 57kg
|
Soman Rana
|
Para Athletics
|
Men's Shot Put F57
|
Sakshi Chaudhary
|
Boxing
|
Women's 51kg
|
Priya Ghanghas
|
Boxing
|
Women's 60kg
|
Arundhati Choudhary
|
Boxing
|
Women's 70kg
|
Sachin Siwach
|
Boxing
|
Men's 60kg
|
Ankush Panghal
|
Boxing
|
Men's 80kg
Gold Medals by Date
|
Date
|
Gold Winners
|
July 26
|
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)
|
July 27
|
Sharmila Dhankar (Para Athletics)
|
July 29
|
Dilip Mahadu Gavit (Para Athletics)
|
July 31
|
Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh (Judo)
|
August 1
|
Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal (Boxing), Soman Rana (Para Athletics)
Athlete-Wise Gold Medal Profiles
Mirabai Chanu
-
Event: Women's 48kg Weightlifting
-
Winning lift: 190kg total (85kg snatch and 105kg clean and jerk).
Sharmila Dhankar
-
Event: Women's Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)
-
Winning throw: 9.81 metres
Dilip Mahadu Gavit
-
Event: Men's 100m T47 (Para Athletics)
-
Winning time: 10.71 seconds, a new Games record
Asmita Dey
-
Event: Women's 48kg Judo
-
Winning result: Beat Canada's Heidi Quach 2-1 in the Golden Score period
Harsh Singh
-
Event: Men's 60kg Judo
-
Winning result: Defeated Australia's Joshua Katz with 10-0
Preeti Pawar
-
Event: Women's 54kg Boxing
-
Winning result: Beat Canada's Scarlett Delgado 5-0
Jaismine Lamboria
-
Event: Women's 57kg Boxing
-
Winning result: Defeated Northern Ireland's defending champion Michaela Walsh 5-0
Soman Rana
-
Event: Men's Shot Put F57 (Para Athletics)
-
Winning throw: 13.40 metres
Sakshi Chaudhary
-
Event: Women's 51kg Boxing
-
Winning result: Defeated England's Ruby White 5-0
Priya Ghanghas
-
Event: Women's 60kg Boxing
-
Winning result: Won her gold medal match based on points
Arundhati Choudhary
-
Event: Women's 70kg Boxing
-
Winning result: Defeated England's Chantelle Reid 5-0
Sachin Siwach
-
Event: Men's 60kg Boxing
-
Winning result: Defeated Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo with 3-2 in a split decision
Ankush Panghal
-
Event: Men's 80kg Boxing
-
Winning result: Defeated England's Dimeji Shittu with 4-1 in a split decision
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