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Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026 Poster Drawing: Easy Poster Designs for Students

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 13:38 IST

Kargin Vijay Diwas is a special occasion to honour the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers. If you are looking for unique poster decoration ideas for the celebration this article has everything you need. Go through the complete article for simple and creative decoration ideas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026 Poster Drawing
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026 Poster Drawing
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Every year Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who defended the nation with full courage. Creating a meaningful poster is one of the best ways for students to express their respect and gratitude on this day. In this article you will find easy, creative and patriotic kargil Vijay Diwas posters making ideas that can be used for school activities, competitions and awareness programmes. Scroll the article. 

Also Read, Kargil Vijay Diwas Speech: Short and Long Vijay Divas Speech in English for Students

Simple Kargil Vijay Diwas Poster Decoration Ideas

Check out simple decoration ideas on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas for noticeboard and stage decoration.

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Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 12:04 IST

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