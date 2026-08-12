Karnataka Bandh August 13, 2026: Schools Likely to Remain Open Amid Cauvery Bandh
Karnataka schools are likely to remain open on August 13 despite the Cauvery bandh. Check the latest school holiday update, KAMS decision and safety advisory.
Karnataka School Holiday August 13, 2026: Schools across Karnataka are likely to remain open on Thursday, August 13, despite the statewide bandh called by Kannada organisations over the ongoing Cauvery water dispute. The Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS) has withdrawn its earlier call asking schools to remain closed on August 13.
However, the final decision on whether a particular school will remain open or declare a holiday has been left to individual school managements, taking into account local conditions and student safety.
Karnataka School Holiday Tomorrow: Will Schools Be Closed on August 13?
As of the latest update, there is no blanket school holiday announcement for Karnataka on August 13. KAMS has withdrawn its earlier closure advisory and said schools should generally remain open to avoid further disruption to academic schedules.
The association said repeated closures could particularly affect aided schools, which are already dealing with teacher shortages. Academic activities have also been affected because some teachers have been deputed for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work related to electoral rolls.
Therefore, students and parents should check directly with their respective schools for any school-specific holiday announcement.
Why Was a Karnataka Bandh Called on August 13?
The statewide bandh has been called by Kannada organisations in connection with the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Protesters are opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and demanding that Karnataka's drinking water and agricultural requirements be prioritised.
The bandh is scheduled for August 13, with reports indicating that public transport, commercial establishments and other services could face disruptions even though schools and several essential services are expected to function.
KAMS Withdraws School Closure Call
KAMS had initially called for schools to remain closed in support of the bandh. However, the association has now withdrawn the closure call.
According to KAMS, schools can remain open while extending moral and peaceful support to the cause. School managements, teachers and non-teaching staff have been encouraged to wear black ribbons or black strips as a symbolic gesture without disrupting regular classes.
Schools May Conduct Cauvery Awareness Activities
Instead of closing schools, KAMS has suggested that educational institutions use the day to make students aware of the Cauvery dispute.
Students from Classes 5 to 12 may be given factual and age-appropriate information about the issue through morning assemblies or classroom discussions. Suggested topics include the history of the dispute, Karnataka's dependence on the Cauvery, water scarcity, constitutional processes, court decisions and water conservation.
KAMS has stressed that such activities should remain peaceful, balanced, educational and non-political. Students should not be forced to participate in protests or activities that could affect their safety or regular education.
Also Check: UGC Promotes AI Integration in Liberal Arts Education, Focus on Future-Ready Skills
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.