Karnataka Bandh August 13, 2026: Schools Likely to Remain Open Amid Cauvery Bandh

Karnataka schools are likely to remain open on August 13 despite the Cauvery bandh. Check the latest school holiday update, KAMS decision and safety advisory.

Karnataka School Holiday August 13, 2026: Schools across Karnataka are likely to remain open on Thursday, August 13, despite the statewide bandh called by Kannada organisations over the ongoing Cauvery water dispute. The Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS) has withdrawn its earlier call asking schools to remain closed on August 13. However, the final decision on whether a particular school will remain open or declare a holiday has been left to individual school managements, taking into account local conditions and student safety. Karnataka School Holiday Tomorrow: Will Schools Be Closed on August 13? As of the latest update, there is no blanket school holiday announcement for Karnataka on August 13. KAMS has withdrawn its earlier closure advisory and said schools should generally remain open to avoid further disruption to academic schedules.

The association said repeated closures could particularly affect aided schools, which are already dealing with teacher shortages. Academic activities have also been affected because some teachers have been deputed for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work related to electoral rolls. Therefore, students and parents should check directly with their respective schools for any school-specific holiday announcement. Why Was a Karnataka Bandh Called on August 13? The statewide bandh has been called by Kannada organisations in connection with the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Protesters are opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and demanding that Karnataka's drinking water and agricultural requirements be prioritised. The bandh is scheduled for August 13, with reports indicating that public transport, commercial establishments and other services could face disruptions even though schools and several essential services are expected to function.

KAMS Withdraws School Closure Call KAMS had initially called for schools to remain closed in support of the bandh. However, the association has now withdrawn the closure call. According to KAMS, schools can remain open while extending moral and peaceful support to the cause. School managements, teachers and non-teaching staff have been encouraged to wear black ribbons or black strips as a symbolic gesture without disrupting regular classes. Schools May Conduct Cauvery Awareness Activities Instead of closing schools, KAMS has suggested that educational institutions use the day to make students aware of the Cauvery dispute. Students from Classes 5 to 12 may be given factual and age-appropriate information about the issue through morning assemblies or classroom discussions. Suggested topics include the history of the dispute, Karnataka's dependence on the Cauvery, water scarcity, constitutional processes, court decisions and water conservation.