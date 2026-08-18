Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 2 Mock Allotment Result Out at cetonline.karntaka.gov.in

KCET 2026 Round 2 Mock Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Round 2 mock allotment result for Karnataka UGCET 2026. The link to check the mock allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates who have entered their choices must check their mock allotment status through the link available online.

To check the allotment status, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in with their CET number and date of birth. According to the official notification issued, after checking the mock allotment status, candidates can add/remove/change/modify options on or before August 20, 2026. The window will be open until 9 AM.

KEA UGCET 2026 Round 2 mock allotment result is available at cetonline.karnatakka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment status.