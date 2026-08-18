Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 2 Mock Allotment Result Out at cetonline.karntaka.gov.in
KCET 2026 Round 2 mock allotment result is now live. Candidates can make changes to the options until August 20, 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KCET 2026 Round 2 Mock Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Round 2 mock allotment result for Karnataka UGCET 2026. The link to check the mock allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates who have entered their choices must check their mock allotment status through the link available online.
To check the allotment status, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in with their CET number and date of birth. According to the official notification issued, after checking the mock allotment status, candidates can add/remove/change/modify options on or before August 20, 2026. The window will be open until 9 AM.
KEA UGCET 2026 Round 2 mock allotment result is available at cetonline.karnatakka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment status.
KCET Round 2 Mock Allotment Result - Click Here
UGCET 2026 Round 2 Mock Allotment Notification - Click Here
Steps to Check the UGCET 2026 Round 2 Mock Allotment Result
The Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 2 mock allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment status
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2026 Round 2 mock allotment result link on the homepage
Step 3: Log in with the CET number and Date of birth
Step 4: The mock allotment status will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Karnataka UGCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Cutoff
Check the course-wise cutoff for mock allotment below
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.