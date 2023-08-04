Kerala HSCAP Plus One Third Supplementary Allotment Applications Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus One Admission 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will close the application window for Kerala Plus one third supplementary allotment today, August 4, 2023. According to the official notification, the application window will remain open until 4 pm today and candidates eligible to apply can submit their third supplementary allotment applications on the official website of Kerala HSCAP.

The application process for the third supplementary allotment for Kerala plus one admission began on August 3, 2023. Candidates who have not yet been allotted seats and those who missed the application deadline earlier are now eligible to reapply for the allotment through the candidate login window given.

Kerala HSCAP 2023 plus one third supplementary allotment application link is available on the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to submit their applications.

Kerala Plus One Third Supplementary Allotment Direct link - Click Here

How to Apply for Kerala HSCAP Plus One Third Supplementary Allotment

The link for students to submit applications for Kerala HSCAP plus one third supplementary list is available on the official website. Students eligible can follow the steps available here to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website for Kerala HSCAP applications

Step 2: Click on candidate login - SWS link

Step 3: Select the application district and fill out the application form

Step 4: Enter all required details and submit the final application form

