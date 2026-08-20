Kerala PG Dental Courses 2026: Provisional Category List Published; Check Details Here
Kerala CEE has published the provisional category list for PG Dental Courses 2026. Candidates can check the list and rectify category or nativity defects by August 20.
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has published the provisional category list for admission to Post Graduate Dental Courses (PG Dental) 2026. The list has been released for candidates who have applied for the state quota seats in government dental colleges and for seats, including Minority and NRI Seats Quota, available in private self-financing dental colleges in Kerala.
Candidates can check the provisional category list of Kerala PG Dental Courses 2026 from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The notification has also clarified the process and deadlines for candidates who need to correct defects in their category or nativity details.
Kerala PG Dental 2026: Correction Timeline
Candidates who find any issues related to Nativity, Nationality, and other category details in the provisional list can rectify the defects by uploading the supporting documents. As per the notification, corrections must be submitted on or before August 20, 2026 by 12 Noon.
Candidates who have complaints regarding their category can also submit their issues through email. The complaint should have the candidate's application number, name and it must be sent to to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in by August 20, 2026, at 1 PM.
How to Check Kerala PG Dental Provisional Category List 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check the provisional category list:
- Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
- Look for the notification related to Allotment to PG Dental Courses, Kerala-2026
- Open the provisional category list
- Check the category and other details carefully
- If any defect is found, upload the required valid documents within the specified deadline
Kerala PG Dental Provisional Category List 2026: Direct LINK
Kerala PG Dental Provisional Category List 2026: Official NOTICE
Kerala PG Dental 2026 Helpline
For assistance regarding the provisional category list and admission process, candidates can contact the CEE Kerala helpline numbers: 0471-2332120, 2338487
Also Check: Manipur School Holiday 2026: Schools, Colleges Closed for 3 Days From August 20 For Law-and-Order Situation
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.