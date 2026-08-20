Kerala PG Dental Courses 2026: Provisional Category List Published; Check Details Here

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has published the provisional category list for admission to Post Graduate Dental Courses (PG Dental) 2026. The list has been released for candidates who have applied for the state quota seats in government dental colleges and for seats, including Minority and NRI Seats Quota, available in private self-financing dental colleges in Kerala.

Candidates can check the provisional category list of Kerala PG Dental Courses 2026 from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The notification has also clarified the process and deadlines for candidates who need to correct defects in their category or nativity details.

Kerala PG Dental 2026: Correction Timeline

Candidates who find any issues related to Nativity, Nationality, and other category details in the provisional list can rectify the defects by uploading the supporting documents. As per the notification, corrections must be submitted on or before August 20, 2026 by 12 Noon.