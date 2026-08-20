Manipur School Holiday 2026: Schools, Colleges Closed for 3 Days From August 20 For Law-and-Order Situation

Manipur School Holiday 2026: The Manipur government has ordered a holiday of all schools, colleges and higher education institutions over the state for three days from August 20 to August 22, 2026, citing the current law-and-order situation. The decision comes from heightened protests and shutdowns linked to demands surrounding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Census exercise.

The closure order applies to educational institutions across government, aided and unaided sectors. It includes schools affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education Manipur, Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other boards, along with colleges, higher education institutions and universities.

Manipur Schools Closed From August 20 to 22

According to the order issued by the Education Department, all educational institutions in Manipur will remain closed from Thursday, August 20, to Saturday, August 22.