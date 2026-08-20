Manipur School Holiday 2026: Schools, Colleges Closed for 3 Days From August 20 For Law-and-Order Situation
Manipur School Holiday 2026: Schools, colleges and universities across the state will remain closed from August 20 to August 22 due to the ongoing law-and-order situation. The closure comes amid intensified protests over demands for NRC updation before the Census exercise.
Manipur School Holiday 2026: The Manipur government has ordered a holiday of all schools, colleges and higher education institutions over the state for three days from August 20 to August 22, 2026, citing the current law-and-order situation. The decision comes from heightened protests and shutdowns linked to demands surrounding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Census exercise.
The closure order applies to educational institutions across government, aided and unaided sectors. It includes schools affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education Manipur, Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other boards, along with colleges, higher education institutions and universities.
Manipur Schools Closed From August 20 to 22
According to the order issued by the Education Department, all educational institutions in Manipur will remain closed from Thursday, August 20, to Saturday, August 22.
The government has taken the decision as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state. Deputy commissioners, zonal education officers and concerned directors have been directed to circulate the closure order among institutions under their jurisdictions.
Which Educational Institutions Are Covered?
The three-day closure covers all schools, colleges and higher education institutions falling under government, aided and unaided sectors.
The order specifically includes schools affiliated with:
- Board of Secondary Education Manipur
- Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur
- CBSE
- Other recognised boards
- Government and private schools
- Colleges
- Higher education institutions
- Universities
Why Are Schools Closed in Manipur?
The closure comes amid intensified protests by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD). The organisation has been demanding that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be updated before the Census exercise is conducted in the state.
The JFD has also called for a 48-hour general strike and announced a boycott of government offices as part of its ongoing agitation. Protests, rallies and road blockades have been reported in several areas of Manipur.
The situation has also affected other government activities. A census training programme in Thoubal district was reportedly cancelled amid the ongoing disruption.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.