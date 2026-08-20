Delhi Schools Baseline Assessment 2026: Classes 2 to 8 to Appear From August 27; Check Schedule, Details

Delhi Schools Baseline Assessment 2026: Schools in Delhi will conduct a baseline assessment for students of Classes 2 to 8 from August 27, 2026, to assess students’ foundational literacy and numeracy skills. The assessment will be conducted under the NIPUN Sankalp programme across schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) and the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has issued detailed instructions regarding the conduct of the assessment and submission of OMR sheets. According to the schedule, the assessments will be held for Hindi, English and Mathematics on separate dates.

Delhi Schools Baseline Assessment 2026: Check Schedule

Students of Classes 2 to 8 will appear for the baseline assessment according to the following schedule: