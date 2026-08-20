Delhi Schools Baseline Assessment 2026: Classes 2 to 8 to Appear From August 27; Check Schedule, Details
Delhi schools will conduct the NIPUN Sankalp Baseline Assessment 2026 for Classes 2 to 8 from August 27. Check the assessment schedule, subjects, dates and key details here.
Delhi Schools Baseline Assessment 2026: Schools in Delhi will conduct a baseline assessment for students of Classes 2 to 8 from August 27, 2026, to assess students’ foundational literacy and numeracy skills. The assessment will be conducted under the NIPUN Sankalp programme across schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) and the Directorate of Education (DoE).
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has issued detailed instructions regarding the conduct of the assessment and submission of OMR sheets. According to the schedule, the assessments will be held for Hindi, English and Mathematics on separate dates.
Delhi Schools Baseline Assessment 2026: Check Schedule
Students of Classes 2 to 8 will appear for the baseline assessment according to the following schedule:
|
Subject
|
Assessment Date
|
Hindi
|
August 27, 2026
|
English
|
August 29, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
August 31, 2026
The assessment aims to provide schools with an understanding of student's existing learning levels, particularly in foundational literacy and numeracy.
What is the NIPUN Sankalp Baseline Assessment?
The baseline assessment is being conducted as part of the NIPUN Sankalp programme, which focuses on strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy competencies among school students.
How Will the Delhi Baseline Assessment Be Conducted?
The assessment will be conducted through OMR-based tests. Schools have been instructed to maintain a strict “one desk-one student” arrangement during the assessment to ensure fairness and confidentiality.
Schools must also register students on the NIPUN Sankalp online portal and verify student records before the assessment.
For students in Classes 2 and 3, teachers will completely fill the OMR sheets, including student details and responses. For Classes 4 to 8, teachers will fill in student details and Part B, while students will attempt and fill Part A themselves.
What If a Student Misses the Assessment?
Students who are absent on the scheduled assessment dates will be provided another opportunity to appear for the assessment. According to the instructions, the assessment for such students can be conducted by September 5, 2026.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.