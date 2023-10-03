Kerala Rains: Schools Closed in Some Districts Due To Heavy Rain, Check Updates Here

  1. Home
Kerala Rains: Due to heavy rains in several parts of Kerala in the last few days have led to the closure of educational institutions today. The IMD issued a yellow alert in four districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha - for the day. Check details here

Updated: Oct 3, 2023 17:14 IST
Kerala Rains: The district administration declared a holiday for educational institutions in some of the districts, due to heavy rain causing floods in Kerala. In Alappuzha, holiday was announced for educational institutions in Cherthala and Chengannur taluks which were running relief camps. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts of Kerala today.

The state has been receiving widespread rains for the last three days. Many incidents of trees being uprooted, waterlogging and compound walls collapsing were reported in many places. With this situation, it is expected that the Kerala schools might also be closed tomorrow. 

Heavy Rains Causes Closure of Schools In Parts of Kerala

A yellow alert predicts heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. No major casualties have been reported anywhere in the state so far. The heavy downpour had earlier submerged hundreds of acres of paddy fields at Edathua in the Kuttanad region in Alappuzha district. The Disaster Management Authority has urged people living in high ranges to maintain extra vigil in view of the incessant rains.

Will schools be closed in Kerala Tomorrow?

As of now, there has been no update regarding the closure of schools or educational institutions in Kerala for tomorrow. However, with IMD predictions and flood-like situation in some districts of Kerala, it is likely that the schools might be closed tomorrow. However, an official update regarding it is still awaited.

The IMD issued a yellow alert in four districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. To provide relief to those affected by the flooding, the district administration established 17 relief camps, offering shelter to approximately 246 individuals. 

