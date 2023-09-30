KLEE 2023 Five Year LLB First Phase Allotment Result Out, Get PDF Link Here

KLEE 2023 First Allotment: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has announced the Kerala Law Entrance Exam 5-year LLB first phase allotment list. Students who have applied for admission to the 5-year integrated programme can visit the official website to check the allotment result.

To check the five-year LLB final allotment list, students can visit the candidate login and click on the allotment list link given. The list has been released as a PDF document containing the list of students allotted seats. According to the notification released, those allotted seats can report to the colleges allotted between October 9 and 12, 2023.

Candidates can visit the official website of CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in to check the allotment result. A direct link for students to check the allotment result is also available here.

KLEE Five Year LLB First Allotment result - Click Here

Steps to Check KLEE 203 Five-Year LLB Allotment Result

The first phase allotment result of the KLEE 5-year LLB programme is available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the 5-year LLB candidate login link

Step 3: Click on the allotment list result link

Step 4: The allotment list pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment results for further reference

