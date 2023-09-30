KLEE 2023 Five Year LLB First Phase Allotment Result Out, Get PDF Link Here

  1. Home
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the KLEE 2023 Five year LLB first phase allotment result. Those who have applied for the allotment can check the result through the link given here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 30, 2023 09:49 IST
KLEE 2023 First Allotment: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has announced the Kerala Law Entrance Exam 5-year LLB first phase allotment list. Students who have applied for admission to the 5-year integrated programme can visit the official website to check the allotment result.

To check the five-year LLB final allotment list, students can visit the candidate login and click on the allotment list link given. The list has been released as a PDF document containing the list of students allotted seats. According to the notification released, those allotted seats can report to the colleges allotted between October 9 and 12, 2023. 

Candidates can visit the official website of CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in to check the allotment result. A direct link for students to check the allotment result is also available here. 

KLEE Five Year LLB First Allotment result - Click Here

Steps to Check KLEE 203 Five-Year LLB Allotment Result

The first phase allotment result of the KLEE 5-year LLB programme is available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the 5-year LLB candidate login link

Step 3: Click on the allotment list result link

Step 4: The allotment list pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment results for further reference

Also Read: GATE 2024 Registration Date Extended, Apply Until October 5

 
