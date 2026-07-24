KS DAT 2026 First Seat Allotment Result Released at lbsapplications.kerala.gov.in; Steps to Download

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the KS DAT 2026 First Seat Allotment Result on its official website, lbsapplications.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who participated in Kerala State Design Aptitude Test, KS DAT 2026 counselling process can now check their respective Round 1 allotment status by logging into the candidates website. The allotment has been prepared based on candidates' ranks, reservation criteria, seat availability, and the options submitted during counselling.

Candidates allotted a seat in the first round should carefully review the admission instructions and complete the required formalities, including fee payment and reporting, within the given timeline to confirm their admission.

KS DAT 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Highlights