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KS DAT 2026 First Seat Allotment Result Released at lbsapplications.kerala.gov.in; Steps to Download

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 12:48 IST

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the KS DAT 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on lbsapplications.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check their allotment status by logging in with their credentials.

KS DAT 2026 First Seat Allotment Result Released at lbsapplications.kerala.gov.in; Steps to Download
KS DAT 2026 First Seat Allotment Result Released at lbsapplications.kerala.gov.in; Steps to Download
Register for Result Updates

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the KS DAT 2026 First Seat Allotment Result on its official website, lbsapplications.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who participated in Kerala State Design Aptitude Test, KS DAT 2026 counselling process can now check their respective Round 1 allotment status by logging into the candidates website. The allotment has been prepared based on candidates' ranks, reservation criteria, seat availability, and the options submitted during counselling. 

Candidates allotted a seat in the first round should carefully review the admission instructions and complete the required formalities, including fee payment and reporting, within the given timeline to confirm their admission. 

KS DAT 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Kerala State Design Aptitude Test (KS DAT) 2026

Conducting Authority

LBS Centre for Science and Technology

Admission Course

Bachelor of Design (B.Des)

Seat Allotment Round

Round 1

Allotment Status

Released

Mode of Allotment

Online

Official Website

lbsapplications.kerala.gov.in

How to Check KS DAT 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

  1. Visit the official website: lbsapplications.kerala.gov.in
  2. Open the KS DAT 2026 admission website
  3. Click on the Candidate Login link
  4. Enter your login details
  5. Submit the details to view the Round 1 seat allotment result
  6. Download and save the allotment letter for future reference

KS DAT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Direct LINK

Details Mentioned on the KS DAT Allotment Letter

  • Candidate's Name
  • Application Number
  • Roll Number
  • Category
  • Rank
  • Allotted Institution
  • Allotted Course
  • Allotment Round
  • Reporting Instructions

Documents Required for Admission

  • KS DAT 2026 Rank Card
  • Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter
  • Class 10 and Class 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates
  • Valid Photo ID Proof
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
  • Passport-size Photographs
  • Fee Payment Receipt

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official KS DAT admission portal for updates regarding fee payment, reporting dates, subsequent allotment rounds, and any further admission-related announcements.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 12:48 IST

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