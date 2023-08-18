Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 MDS, MD, MS Allotment Result Out, Get PDF Link Here

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 counselling provisional state merit list for postgraduate (MD/MS) and dental (MDS) courses. Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG admissions to medical colleges in Maharashtra can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell and check the allotment result.

The provisional allotment result has been announced as a pdf document consisting of the list of students who have been allotted seats in the round 1 allotment. Candidates allotted seats based on the choices entered during their choice-filling process can report to the for admissions. The last date for students to complete the admission process is August 21, 2023. Candidates must also note that at the time of physical reporting, the Candidate will have to deposit all the required original documents and pay the fees.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 round 1 allotment is now available on the official website cetcell.net.in. Candidates can also check the Maharashtra NEET PG MDS and MD/MS round 1 allotment results through the link given below.

How to Download Maharashtra NEET PG Round 1 Allotment Result

Maharashtra CET Cell has announced the NEET PG round 1 allotment result pdf. To check the allotment result candidates can visit the link provided here or follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET cell

Step 2: Click on NEET PG MDS, PGM link

Step 3: Click on the provisional selection list of NEET(MDS/MD/MS)-2023 Round-1

Step 4: The allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

Details Given on the NEET PG Round 1 Allotment List

The Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 round 1 allotment list has been released as a pdf document. The allotment list consists of the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for admission in various programmes. The following details are mentioned on the allotment pdf

Candidate name

State merit list rank

Category

Code

Subject

College

Quota

