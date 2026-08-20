Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Check CAP Round 1 Schedule Revised Dates for MBBS and BDS

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1 schedule has been revised. Check the latest dates for registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and joining.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1 Counselling Schedule for admission of MBBS and BDS Courses for the academic year 2026-27. The revised timeline has been issued following the extension granted by the Medical Counselling Committee for All India Quota Counselling. As per the updated schedule, candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list released on August 18, 2026 can submit their issues till August 20, 2026 by 5 PM. Candidates who have not registered for the state counselling process can also register between August 20 to August 21, 2026. Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1: Revised Schedule Candidates can check the important dates for Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 1 counselling below: Counselling Event Revised Date Grievance submission for provisional merit list August 19 to 20, 2026, till 5 PM Online registration, application and fee payment August 20 to 21, 2026 Uploading and submission of required documents August 20 to 21, 2026 Online document verification and revised provisional merit list August 23, 2026 Grievance submission for newly registered candidates August 24, 2026, till 5 PM Final merit list and seat matrix August 25, 2026 Choice/preference filling August 26 to 29, 2026, till 5:30 PM CAP Round 1 seat allotment August 30, 2026 Physical joining at allotted college August 31 to September 4, 2026, till 5:30 PM

Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 1 Revised Schedule 2026: Official NOTICE Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Registration Opens The Maharashtra CET Cell has opened the registration for candidates who have not yet completed their state counselling registration process. Candidates can complete their online registration and session application between August 20 and August 21, 2026. Candidates should also upload and submit their documents which are asked for the verification process with the given timeline. Those who fail to upload and submit the documents by August 21 at 11:59 PM will not be considered for admission or for the category claimed. Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 1 Merit List 2026 The revised provisional merit list for Group A courses is scheduled to be released on August 23, 2026, following document verification. Candidates who register during the reopened window will also get an opportunity to raise grievances against the revised provisional merit list on August 24.