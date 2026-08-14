MBOSE Class 11 Annual Board Examinations 2026 Applications to Close Today, Application Link Here

MBOSE Class 11 Annual Board Examinations 2026: The Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE), Tura will close the application link for class 11 students to appear for the annual board examinations today, August 14, 2026. Schools affiliated with the board are advised to register their respective candidates for the board examinations on the official website at mbose.in.

The registrations began on July 6, 2026 in online mode for the academic session 2026-27. The respective institutions may request for user ID by sending a request letter by email at mbose_tura@rediffmail.com to receive the student IDs. Previously, the deadline to register for class 11 students was August 7, 2026.

How to register for MBOSE Class 11 Annual Board Examinations 2026?

School admins and authorities will need to follow the mentioned steps to register candidates of class 11 for MBOSE Class 11 Annual Board Examinations 2026 online: