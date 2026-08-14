MBOSE Class 11 Annual Board Examinations 2026 Applications to Close Today, Application Link Here
The Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE), Tura will close the application link for class 11 students to appear for the annual board examinations today, August 14, 2026 on the official website at mbose.in. The registrations began on July 6, 2026 in online mode, and previously, the deadline to register for class 11 students was August 7, 2026.
MBOSE Class 11 Annual Board Examinations 2026: The Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE), Tura will close the application link for class 11 students to appear for the annual board examinations today, August 14, 2026. Schools affiliated with the board are advised to register their respective candidates for the board examinations on the official website at mbose.in.
The registrations began on July 6, 2026 in online mode for the academic session 2026-27. The respective institutions may request for user ID by sending a request letter by email at mbose_tura@rediffmail.com to receive the student IDs. Previously, the deadline to register for class 11 students was August 7, 2026.
How to register for MBOSE Class 11 Annual Board Examinations 2026?
School admins and authorities will need to follow the mentioned steps to register candidates of class 11 for MBOSE Class 11 Annual Board Examinations 2026 online:
- Login to MBOSE website at mbose.in.
- Enter the Username and password of students.
- Fill the online registration form.
- Pay the required online application fee.
- Review and submit the form.
- Download confirmation slip for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - Class XI Registration 2026
MBOSE Class 11 Registration 2026: Fee
Institutes can pay the registration fees online using the portal. The fees for registration are as follows:
|Category
|Fee per Candidate
|Affiliated School/Colleges
|Rs. 300/-
|Unaffiliated School/Colleges
|Rs. 400/-
Official Notice: Extension of Class - XI Registration 2026-27
School authorities must note that payment will only be accepted by online mode through the link given in the Portal. No offline payment/direct account transfer will be accepted.
In case of any assistance, authorities can kindly contact Smt. E. Ch. Marak, System Analyst at 8787303893/ Shri D. M. Ch Momin Asstt. System Analyst 7005441745, Shri Silman R. Marak, Data Entry Operator (DEO) (9862719764) during working days (Monday to Friday) between 10 AM to 5PM.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.