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MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Registration Begins For Round 1; Apply Online at mcc.nic.in

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 13:46 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee has begun the registration for NEET MDS Counselling 2026 for round 1. Candidates can apply online at the official website using their login details. Check documents details, how to apply.

MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Registration Begins For Round 1; Apply Online at mcc.nic.in
MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Registration Begins For Round 1; Apply Online at mcc.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the Round 1 registration process for NEET MDS Counselling 2026. Candidates who have qualified for NEET MDS 2026exam can register online through the official website, mcc.nic.in. The MCC NEET MDS Counselling is conducted for the admission to 50% All India Quota Seats, deemed universities, Central Universities, ESIC and AFMC Seats. The Round 1 registration will remain open till August 23, 2026. 

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Counselling authority

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Examination

NEET MDS 2026

Counselling round

Round 1

Registration begins

August 18, 2026

Registration last date

August 23, 2026

Choice filling

August 19 to 23, 2026

Choice locking

August 22 to 23, 2026

Seat allotment processing

August 24 to 25, 2026

Round 1 result

August 26, 2026

Reporting/joining

August 27 to September 1, 2026

Official website

mcc.nic.in

How to Register for NEET MDS Counselling 2026?

  1. Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in
  2. Open the MDS Counselling 2026 section
  3. Click on the Round 1 registration link
  4. Register using the required details
  5. Log in to the counselling portal
  6. Enter the required personal and academic information
  7. Pay the prescribed counselling fee
  8. Submit the registration form
  9. Download the confirmation page for future reference

NEET MDS Counselling Registration 2026: Direct LINK

Documents Required for NEET MDS Counselling 2026

  • NEET MDS 2026 admit card
  • NEET MDS 2026 scorecard/rank letter
  • BDS degree or provisional degree certificate
  • BDS marksheets
  • Internship completion certificate
  • Valid identity proof
  • Permanent or provisional registration certificate
  • Category certificate, if applicable
  • PwD certificate, if applicable
  • Recent passport-size photographs
  • MCC counselling registration details
  • Seat allotment letter, if allotted

NEET MDS Round 1 Choice Filling 2026

The NEET MDS 2026 Round 1 choice-filling process begins on August 19. Candidates who have successfully registered can enter their preferred MDS colleges and courses through the MCC website. Choice filling will remain open until 11 PM on August 23. Candidates should arrange their choices carefully according to their preferred specialisation, college and location.

NEET MDS Choice Locking Dates

The choice-locking facility will be available from 4 PM on August 22 until 11 PM on August 23, 2026. Candidates should ensure that all preferred choices are submitted and locked before the deadline. Once choices are locked, changes may not be permitted as per the counselling rules.

Also Check: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 13:46 IST

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