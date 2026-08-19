MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Registration Begins For Round 1; Apply Online at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the Round 1 registration process for NEET MDS Counselling 2026. Candidates who have qualified for NEET MDS 2026exam can register online through the official website, mcc.nic.in. The MCC NEET MDS Counselling is conducted for the admission to 50% All India Quota Seats, deemed universities, Central Universities, ESIC and AFMC Seats. The Round 1 registration will remain open till August 23, 2026.

NEET MDS Round 1 Choice Filling 2026

The NEET MDS 2026 Round 1 choice-filling process begins on August 19. Candidates who have successfully registered can enter their preferred MDS colleges and courses through the MCC website. Choice filling will remain open until 11 PM on August 23. Candidates should arrange their choices carefully according to their preferred specialisation, college and location.

NEET MDS Choice Locking Dates

The choice-locking facility will be available from 4 PM on August 22 until 11 PM on August 23, 2026. Candidates should ensure that all preferred choices are submitted and locked before the deadline. Once choices are locked, changes may not be permitted as per the counselling rules.

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