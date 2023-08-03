  1. Home
MH CET 3 year LLB Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

Maharshtra CET 3 year LLB 2023: The State Cell, Maharashtra, will end the registrations for MAH LLB 3-year CAP today: August 3, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form at  - cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap23.mahacet.org. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Aug 3, 2023 13:15 IST
Maharshtra CET 3-year LLB 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will end the registration process for MAH LLB 3-year CAP today: August 3, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling and haven't registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website  - cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

As per the given schedule, the e-scrutiny process of uploaded documents and filled-in application forms by the e-verification team will close on August 6, 2023. Whereas, for NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS and CIWGC categories candidates can complete the e-scrutiny of uploaded documents by August 10, 2023.

All MS/OMS category candidates can complete the counselling registrations by clicking on the link provided below.

MAH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Maharashtra CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2023 Dates

Eligible and interested candidates can check the Maha State Cell 3-Year LLB CAP counseling schedule in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for MS/OMS candidates

August 3, 2023

Candidates registration for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC

August 3, 2023

E-Scrutiny of documents and filled-in application forms by the e-verification Team

August 6, 2023

E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the Expert Committee for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC Candidates 

August 10, 2023

How to fill out the MAH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling registration form 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the counselling registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Maha State Cell - cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the candidate registration link available 

Step 3: Fill out all the details in the counselling registration form and upload the valid documents as asked

Step 4: Go through the details and print a hardcopy of it for future use

