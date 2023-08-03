MHT MBA CET Cutoff 2023 Merit List Out for CAP Round 1; Download PDF Here

MHT MBA CET Cutoff 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET MBA/MMS cut-off for CAP round 1. Candidates can check out the cut-off merit of both All India Seats and Maharashtra & minority seats on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org available in PDF form. They can also download the cut-off PDFs here.

As per the MHT MBA CET 2023, cut-off merit released, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai has the highest cut-off standing at 99.99 percentile. It is followed by Sydenham Institute of Management Studies & Research & Entrepreneurship Education(SIMSREE), Mumbai at 99.97, and Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai at 99.92.

MHT MBA CET Cutoff 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

Download the MBA/MMS Cutoff Merit for CAP Round 1 below:

Cut Off Merit for All India Seats CAP Round-I Click Here Cut Off Merit for Maharashtra & Minority Seats CAP Round-I Click Here

How to Check MHT MBA CET Cutoff 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mba2023.mahacet.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select between cutoff merit for All India Seats or Maharashtra and minority seats

Step 3: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Save it for future reference

The authorities have released the MHT MBA CET Cutoff 2023 merit for All India Seats and Maharashtra & Minority Seats CAP Round-I for admission to the first year of two years of full-time postgraduate degree courses in management viz. MBA/MMS for the academic year 2023-24.

Also Read: GATE notification 2024 to release soon, check IIT Bombay cut-off for MTech programmes for previous years