NEHU VC Reports Satisfaction Among College Principals with NEP 2020 Implementation

NEP 2020: Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), stated that 75 colleges that are affiliated with the university were satisfied with the way the National Education Policy 2020 was being implemented.

Further, he asserted that none of the linked colleges' principals had publicly hinted at any difficulties in implementing four-year undergraduate programs at their respective institutions. His remarks followed the ongoing "non-cooperation" agitation by the state college teachers' umbrella organization, the Meghalaya College Teachers Association (MCTA), which demanded the repeal of the policy.

"A meeting with principals of all affiliated colleges was held on July 21, 2023. Majority of college principals said they are satisfied with the move (to implement the NEP 2020)," the NEHU vice-chancellor said in a statement. He said that none of the college principals linked with the university had written to complain about the problem they were having implementing the NEP 2020 in terms of four-year undergraduate programs.

NEHU VC denies MCTA's claim of NEP 2020 being implemented without consultation

Shukla denied the MCTA's claim that the NEP 2020 policy was "dictatorial" enacted without "consulting all stakeholders" in July of this year. According to a statement released by the institution, the Academic Council formed a task force in September 2020 after discussing it and doing so. The Executive Council then approved the task force in October of that same year.

The university has been using the NEP 2020 for its PG courses since last year, it was added. As part of the delegation that met with the vice chancellor of NEHU on Monday, MCTA secretary Airpeace Rani stated that the teachers were "not satisfied" with the meeting's outcome and that the "non-cooperation" movement of the college teachers would continue until the issue was resolved at the ensuing academic council meeting.

According to NEHU officials, the following academic council meeting should take place by late October or early November this year.

