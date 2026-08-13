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MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Today at dme.mponline.gov.in - Link here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 14:06 IST

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), MP will close the registration window for the state NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, August 13, 2026, at 11:59 PM on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. The allotment result will be released on August 20, 2026.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Today at dme.mponline.gov.in - Link here
MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Today at dme.mponline.gov.in - Link here
Register for Result Updates

MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will close the registration window for the state NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, August 13, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates interested in seeking admissions into MBBS and BDS seats across state medical and dental colleges must register online on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

According to the schedule, the registrations began on August 5, 2026, giving a window of 9 days for students to register. The allotment result will be released on August 20, 2026. 

How to register for MP NEET UG Counselling 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 online: 

  1. Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.
  2. Click on 'New Registration 2026'.
  3. Enter your details and Security Code to submit.
  4. Upload your scanned photograph and signature.
  5. Pay the online registration fee.
  6. Carefully review and submit the form.
  7. Download the confirmation slip for future reference.

DIRECT LINK - MP NEET UG Counselling 2026

MP NEET UG Counselling First Round 2026: Tentative Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the schedule for the first round of MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: 

Event Duration
Online Registration by eligible Qualified candidates of NEET UG 2026 on portal. August 5 - 13, 2026 till 11:59 PM
Publication of Vacancies August 11, 2026
Invitation of objection against vacancies August 12, 2026 till 5 PM
Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies. August 13, 2026
Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates. August 14, 2026
Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates. August 15 - 18, 2026 till 11:59 P
Allotment Result of First Round. August 20, 2026
College Reporting in person for documents verifications and admission. August 21 - 27, 2026 till 6 PM
Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level August 21 - 27, 2026 till 7 PM
Exercising the option for upgradation for second round by candidates at the time of admission. August 21 - 27, 2026 till 11:55 PM

Official Schedule: Time Schedule for First Round of Counselling MP State Combined Counselling NEET UG 2026-27 (Dated 03.08.2026)

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all candidates to exercise the option for upgradation (YES/NO) at the time of admission at college level. Admission slip will only be generated after exercising the option for upgradation. 

Also Read: NEET SS 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Status at mcc.nic.in; Direct link and steps here

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 14:06 IST

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