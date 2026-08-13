MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Today at dme.mponline.gov.in - Link here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will close the registration window for the state NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, August 13, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates interested in seeking admissions into MBBS and BDS seats across state medical and dental colleges must register online on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the registrations began on August 5, 2026, giving a window of 9 days for students to register. The allotment result will be released on August 20, 2026.

How to register for MP NEET UG Counselling 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 online: